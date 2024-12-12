i-ESG wins Grand Prize at 2024 Korea Artificial Intelligence Awards

AI-Powered ESG Digital Data Management Solution Recognized for Innovation in Addressing Corporate ESG Challenges

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- i-ESG , a leading provider of AI-powered ESG Digital Data Management solutions, proudly announced its recognition as the Grand Prize winner in the Solutions category at the 2024 Korea Artificial Intelligence Awards. This prestigious event, co-sponsored by the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, celebrates groundbreaking achievements in artificial intelligence technology and innovation.“We are honored to receive this distinguished award, which highlights the exceptional AI technology and innovative spirit behind our i-ESG solutions,” said Jongwoong Kim, CEO of i-ESG, during the award ceremony hosted by IT Chosun at the Westin Chosun Hotel in Seoul.“Our mission is to empower companies by advancing AI and big data technologies to automate ESG data management and disclosure while enhancing corporate ESG performance. Our solutions enable clients to navigate complex ESG regulations and requirements with agility and precision,” Kim added.The i-ESG platform offers comprehensive modules for ESG compliance, including assessment, reporting automation, GHG management, and AI-driven improvement feedback. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Large Language Models (LLM), Retrieve Augmented Generation (RAG), and sentiment analysis, the solution ensures rapid responses to ESG disclosure demands, provides strategic insights through real-time data integration, and delivers actionable intelligence via ESG news crawling and trend analysis.Founded as an internal venture of a Fortune 500 company, i-ESG has rapidly expanded its footprint in global markets, including the US, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and the UAE. The company’s solutions have proven transformative in addressing real-world corporate ESG challenges.“Our vision is to become the most trusted ESG solution provider globally, empowering businesses to overcome challenges and achieve sustainable growth,” Kim concluded.For more information, visit https://i-esg.io

