i-ESG Secures Series A Funding to Expand into Global ESG Solution Markets

AI/Big Data-Driven ESG Solution, i-ESG

Recognized for AI and Big Data-Driven ESG Integrated Solution Capabilities and Market Potential

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i-ESG , a leading provider of ESG integrated management solutions for enterprises, announced on the 6th that it has successfully secured Series A funding. This round was led by Envisioning Partners, an investor specializing in domain expertise, with follow-on investment from SpringCamp, which had previously participated in the seed round. i-ESG attracted investor attention with its holistic approach to ESG management and strong global market expansion potential.Leveraging AI and Big Data, i-ESG provides a comprehensive ESG management solution tailored for businesses. The company currently operates six specialized modules—ESG assessment, automated reporting, ESG data management, supply chain management, carbon accounting, and more—making it the most extensive ESG solution provider in Korea. By applying cutting-edge AI and data technology across all modules, i-ESG continuously enhances data collection and management efficiency. Clients benefit from AI-driven feedback that optimizes improvements for each ESG category. Internal analysis indicates that i-ESG’s solution accelerates ESG management processes by over six times compared to traditional spreadsheet-based manual operations, reduces costs by more than 95%, and cuts administrative workload by approximately 80%.Jongwoong Kim, CEO of i-ESG, stated, "With this investment, we will accelerate our expansion beyond Korea into global markets, where ESG regulations are rapidly evolving. We have already validated our market potential in key regions, including the U.S., Singapore, Japan, the Middle East, and Australia. Recently, we established a legal entity in the UAE to further our international expansion.” He added, “As demand for ESG-specific data technology grows, we are actively exploring data business opportunities with prestigious global organizations across IT research and data domains.”Hyunjoo Je, Managing Partner at Envisioning Partners, emphasized the necessity of systematic ESG tracking: “Monitoring and managing diverse and complex ESG factors is becoming a critical business competency for all companies integrated into global supply chains. However, due to the complexity of these requirements, self-management remains a significant challenge. i-ESG combines advanced technology with a deep understanding of regulatory frameworks and customer-centric business strategies to help businesses systematically manage ESG compliance.”Originally founded as a corporate venture within POSCO Group, i-ESG spun off as an independent entity in 2022. The company has built extensive partnerships, leveraging its real-world experience in addressing corporate ESG challenges while reinforcing its expertise and credibility in ESG management. i-ESG holds more than 10 ESG-related technology patents in Korea, and its innovative capabilities were recognized with the 2024 Korea AI Grand Prize in the Solutions Category. In 2023, it was designated as a social venture by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of Korea, and it recently obtained B Corp certification, underscoring its commitment to creating social and environmental value.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.