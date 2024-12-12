MAC Faucets Introduces MUV-1 and MTV-1 Manual Flush Valves

MAC Faucets MUV1 manual flush valve for urinals MAC Facuets MTV-1 manual flush valve for toilets

The strong early sales confirm that there’s a real demand for reliable, thoughtfully designed manual solutions in today’s market.” — Fadi Shakkour, CEO of MAC Faucets

PARAMOUNT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAC Faucets announced the release of its first manual product line: the MUV-1, a manual flush valve for urinals, and the MTV-1, designed for toilets. These new additions have already gained traction with first-quarter sales showing strong demand in key niche markets.Early feedback suggests that customers appreciate and look for the versatility and design flexibility of these flush valves. "We saw an opportunity to provide an option that brings together both performance and aesthetics,” said Fadi Shakkour, CEO of MAC Faucets. The MUV-1 and MTV-1 flushometers offer an attractive alternative to competitors' products, typically available only in a chrome finish.Product Highlights- Universal Fit: Both models are designed to retrofit most standard urinals and toilets, making them an easy upgrade for new builds and remodels.- 22+ Finishes available: With a wide selection of finishes, these valves can blend into a variety of interior styles, from sleek modern to classic traditional.- Built on proven technology: Drawing from over 20 years of experience with automatic flush systems, these manual valves are built to perform and last.These valves are ideal for high-traffic commercial spaces like hotels, offices and public restrooms. The MUV-1 and MTV-1 flushometers give designers and project owners more control over maintenance and water use compared to sensor-based systems, with fewer disruptions due to sensor malfunctions.“We’re proud to introduce our first manual flush valve product line,” said Fadi Shakkour. “The strong early sales confirm that there’s a real demand for reliable, thoughtfully designed manual solutions in today’s market.”For more information about MAC Faucets and its products, visit www.macfaucets.com , or call 562-808-2240.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.