AMD Direct to Debut Redesigned Summerset Brand and Expanded Product Showcase at HPBExpo25

Show attendees will get a first look at innovations across the Summerset, Firegear, TrueFlame, Crossray and Heatstrip brands

With the relaunch of Summerset and a renewed commitment to innovation across all of our brands, we’re making it easier than ever for outdoor living professionals to elevate the spaces they create.” — Dennis Smith, CEO & President

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMD Direct , a leading innovator in premium outdoor living products, is set to make a bold statement at HPBExpo25 in New Orleans, Louisiana, which is taking place March 26–29 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The company will unveil the newly redesigned Summerset brand, spotlighting its iconic Quest grill, alongside a curated selection from its TrueFlame and Firegear product lines.Located at Booths #225, #125 and #131, AMD Direct invites industry professionals, media and partners to experience the next evolution of outdoor entertaining. The company’s presence at the show reflects its commitment to delivering thoughtful design, superior performance and forward-thinking innovation to the hearth, patio and barbecue industry.A New Era for Summerset GrillsSummerset’s brand refresh will be front and center at the Expo, combining refined aesthetics with engineering excellence. The launch of the Quest grill, a longstanding favorite among discerning grill enthusiasts, underscores the brand’s heritage while embracing modern design cues and enhanced functionality. With clean lines, commercial-grade materials and intuitive controls, the Quest is poised to become a top-tier contender in the premium outdoor grill category.TrueFlame & Firegear on DisplayIn addition to Summerset, AMD Direct will showcase select products from TrueFlame, known for its beautifully crafted outdoor kitchen appliances and fire products, and Firegear, a trusted name in contemporary fire features.Firegear will highlight the most diverse lineup of outdoor fire products available on the market today, tailored to meet the needs of both professional installers and DIY homeowners. On display will be the brand’s flagship Pro Series Brass Burners & Burner Kits, precision-engineered for performance and longevity. These top-tier systems are available in an impressive array of artistic patterns, including Snowflake, Spur, Linear H and Linear T. Made exclusively from premium brass, each burner is factory-assembled as a gas-specific unit, offering superior heat distribution, corrosion resistance and an unmatched visual flame experience.In addition, Firegear will showcase its custom design capabilities, allowing professionals to bring unique visions to life with tailor-made configurations and finishes. From fully integrated firepit systems to standalone components, Firegear’s flexible solutions are crafted to suit any style or scale of project.A key highlight of the Firegear exhibit will be the Kalea Bay Outdoor Fireplaces, a modern, architectural series designed to elevate outdoor spaces with clean lines, customizable panels and powerful performance. Ideal for both residential and commercial environments, Kalea Bay fireplaces offer seamless installation options, making them a designer favorite for upscale outdoor living.Also Showcased: Crossray & HeatstripAMD Direct will also highlight products from its expanding lifestyle portfolio, including Crossray infrared grills and Heatstrip radiant heaters. Crossray grills offer a space-saving design and angled ceramic burners for even, efficient cooking with minimal flare-ups—ideal for compact outdoor areas like patios and balconies. Heatstrip's electric radiant heaters bring modern comfort to covered outdoor spaces with a slim architectural profile and consistent, energy-efficient warmth. These products are designed to complement AMD Direct’s core lineup and provide complete outdoor solutions.A Brand Built for Builders and Outdoor Living Pros“AMD Direct has always been focused on delivering purpose-built products that help our partners stand out,” said Dennis Smith, CEO-President of AMD Direct. “With the relaunch of Summerset and a renewed commitment to innovation across all of our brands, we’re making it easier than ever for outdoor living professionals to elevate the spaces they create. HPBExpo is the perfect venue to share what’s next.”HPBExpo attendees are encouraged to visit AMD Direct’s booth to meet the team, experience the products first-hand, and learn more about new programs, tools and marketing initiatives designed to support the outdoor living trade.For more information, visit www.amddirect.com or stop by Booth #225, #125 and #131 at HPBExpo25.About AMD DirectAMD Direct, based in Huntington Beach, California, is a leading provider of premium outdoor living products. Founded in the early 2000s, the company offers high-quality barbecue grills, refrigeration, fire features and storage solutions. AMD Direct's brands include Summerset Grills, Firegear, TrueFlame, Crossray Infrared Grills, HEATSTRIP and Sunfire Grills. With a global distribution network, AMD Direct is committed to quality, innovation, and enhancing the outdoor living experience. For more information, visit www.amddirect.com

