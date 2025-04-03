SIMS Exteriors & Remodeling’s Top Ways to Refresh Golden Oak Interiors in Midwest Homes

Updated Golden Oak interior

Expert Strategies for Updating and Refreshing Golden Oak Designs Without a Full Remodel

Every home tells a story, and instead of replacing everything, we help homeowners make golden oak work beautifully in today’s designs.” — JW Sims, president of Sims Exteriors & Remodeling

STOUGHTON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, golden oak was a hallmark of Midwest home design, appearing in cabinetry, trim, flooring and doors throughout the region. While once a sought-after finish, its distinct yellow-amber hue can feel outdated in today’s modern interiors, leaving homeowners looking to refresh their spaces. While most of them are not ready to tackle a full renovation, there are strategic updates that can modernize golden oak interiors while maintaining the home’s character. Sims Exteriors & Remodeling , a trusted name in home remodeling, offers expert design solutions for Midwest homeowners who want to update their golden oak interiors without starting from scratch.“Many of our clients come to us wondering how to work with their golden oak interiors instead of against it,” says JW Sims, president of Sims Exteriors & Remodeling. “The good news is, a complete overhaul isn’t always necessary. Thoughtful refinishing, paint choices and complementary materials can bring golden oak into the present.”Top Ways to Update Golden Oak InteriorsSims Exteriors recommends the following approaches for homeowners who want to modernize their spaces without removing all existing oak features:- Refinishing & Staining – One of the easiest ways to update golden oak without replacing it is to stain it a richer, more contemporary color. Warm browns, walnut tones, or even deeper espresso hues help neutralize the golden undertones and make the wood blend better with modern interiors. This works particularly well for trim, doors, and cabinetry, offering a fresh, updated look without losing the warmth of wood.- Painting Cabinets & Trim – For homeowners who want a bolder update, painting cabinetry or trim is an effective solution. Deep, earthy greens add an organic, modern touch, while warm browns or soft beiges create a more subtle, neutral foundation. By choosing colors that complement golden oak rather than fight against it, homeowners can achieve a harmonious and refreshed space.- Updating Countertops & Backsplashes – Golden oak often pairs best with light, neutral countertops and backsplashes that help tone down its yellow hues. Materials like white quartz, marble-look surfaces, or light gray and beige tones create balance and prevent the space from feeling too dated. Adding a textured backsplash—such as subway tile, stacked stone, or patterned tile—can also break up the oak’s dominance and introduce a fresh, stylish element.- Refreshing Hardware & Fixtures – One of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to modernize a golden oak kitchen or bathroom is by updating hardware and fixtures. Matte black, brushed nickel, or champagne bronze finishes replace outdated brass or chrome hardware, instantly giving cabinetry a more contemporary feel. Swapping out light fixtures for modern pendant lights, sconces or recessed lighting can also help bridge the gap between traditional and contemporary design.- Flooring Updates – Golden oak floors can be updated in several ways to create a more modern look. If homeowners want to keep their existing flooring, adding large area rugs in neutral tones or modern patterns can help break up the overwhelming golden hue. For those open to replacing their floors, white oak has emerged as a popular alternative—it offers a similar grain pattern but with a lighter, more neutral finish. Alternatively, pairing golden oak cabinetry with darker, richer flooring tones, such as walnut or weathered gray, can provide contrast and modernize the overall space."Every home tells a story, and instead of replacing everything, we help homeowners make golden oak work beautifully in today’s designs," says Sims. "By incorporating the right updates, golden oak can feel intentional rather than outdated."About Sims IncorporatedBased in Stoughton, WI, Sims Incorporated specializes in transforming homes with a comprehensive range of design and remodeling services. Known for their commitment to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction, they've become a beacon of excellence in home transformation. More details are available at madisonexteriorsandremodeling.com

