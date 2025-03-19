Stoelting Introduces High-Performance Mix-In Blender for Custom Frozen Treats

Stoelting Mix-In Blender

The Stoelting Mix-In Blender allows you to easily expand your menu with a variety of profitable dessert offerings. It gives your customers more variety and keeps them coming back for more.” — Kurt Vollmer, Product Manager at Stoelting

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stoelting , a division of The Vollrath Company and a leading manufacturer of frozen treat equipment, has introduced the Mix-In Blender, a versatile tool designed to efficiently blend mix-ins into soft serve, frozen yogurt, custard and milkshakes. Built for reliability and ease of use, the blender helps operators create customized menu items with consistent results while maintaining operational efficiency.The Stoelting Mix-In Blender evenly incorporates toppings such as cookies, candies, nuts and fruit and ensures a uniform texture without over-processing. Its durable stainless steel construction, user-friendly controls and easy-to-clean design make it a practical addition to ice cream shops, restaurants and other foodservice establishments looking to expand their menu options.Key features of the Mix-In Blender include:- Adjustable Blending Speeds – Operators can fine-tune the speed to achieve the desired consistency for various ingredients.- Stainless Steel Construction – Provides durability and simplifies cleaning.- Quiet, Smooth Operation – Designed to minimize noise in busy kitchen environments.- Splash Guard – Helps maintain a cleaner workspace during operation.- Optional Foot Pedal Control – Enables hands-free operation for improved workflow and efficiency.“The Stoelting Mix-In Blender allows you to easily expand your menu with a variety of profitable dessert offerings,” said Kurt Vollmer, Product Manager at Stoelting.“ Our blender allows you to give your customers more variety and keep them coming back for more.”About The Vollrath CompanyFounded in 1874 and based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, The Vollrath Company is a privately held, family-owned and, today, a six- and seventh-generation woman-owned company. It has nine factories spread across the United States, Europe and China that manufacture products to exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service. The company focuses on quality design, engineering and manufacturing across its business divisions for foodservice and custom and specialty products. For more information, visit vollrathcompany.com About StoeltingStoelting Foodservice, a division of The Vollrath Company, LLC, is an industry leader in frozen dessert equipment, offering a broad and premium line of softserve, frozen custard, batch and frozen beverage dispensing equipment that supports a wide range of foodservice venues. For more details, visitstoeltingfoodservice.com.

