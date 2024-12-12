VizConnect, Inc. ($VIZC: OTC) Welcomes Sam Patel as Strategic Business Advisor

Sam Patel - A man on a mission, a VizConnect Mission!!

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VizConnect, Inc., a leader in innovative business solutions, proudly announces the addition of Sam Patel as a Strategic Business Advisor. Sam’s appointment underscores the company’s commitment to fostering strategic growth and delivering exceptional value to its partners and stakeholders.Sam Patel is a seasoned retail business and real estate entrepreneur with deep roots in Portland, Maine. Renowned for his acumen in high finance, Sam achieved an extraordinary milestone at just 21 years old, becoming the youngest individual at Fifth Third Bank Corporation to earn Series 7 and 63 licenses. His career has been marked by the creation of cutting-edge investment strategies and adept navigation of complex financial landscapes, all aimed at sustainable growth.Sam’s contributions extend beyond the business sphere. He has worked closely with Maine State Legislators, senators, and house representatives from across the political spectrum to address critical issues impacting the community. His dedication to public service also includes serving as treasurer for Portland’s elected mayor Mark Dion’s campaign, reflecting his deep commitment to civic leadership.“Sam’s visionary approach and strategic expertise make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc. “His track record in finance, business, and public service aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation and progress for our clients and communities.”In his new role, Sam will provide strategic guidance to further strengthen VizConnect’s position in the market and help unlock new growth opportunities. His focus will be on creating impactful solutions that empower businesses and individuals to achieve their full potential.Outside of his professional endeavors, Sam is a devoted father who enjoys spending quality time with his son and supporting others in realizing their goals. His blend of professional excellence and personal integrity embodies the values that VizConnect stands for.About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI Driven initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/ Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.

