U.S. Chamber Leads First-Ever Space Business Delegation to the United Arab Emirates, Advancing U.S.-UAE Space Collaboration

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - This week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce led its first-ever space sector business mission to the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), engaging top Emirati government officials and business leaders about opportunities for American companies in the booming space economy. Officially certified by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Chamber’s SpaceNxt business delegation was comprised of more than 20 companies and over 40 business leaders.

“It is fitting that the U.S. Chamber is taking our first-ever space business mission to the U.A.E. as it exemplifies the dynamic future of our expanding bilateral economic partnership. As the U.A.E. diversifies its economy, our commercial relationship is similarly transforming, and it is imperative that American companies lead the way and bring their investment and innovation to opportunities in the U.A.E.,” said Steve Lutes, the U.S. Chamber’s Vice President for the Middle East. “A solid foundation of cooperation already existed between our nations’ space sectors, and as we’ve learned over the past few days, the interest from U.S. business in the U.A.E.’s space sector is only intensifying. We look forward to helping drive even more bilateral space collaboration.”

The Chamber’s SpaceNxt Business Delegation dialogued with:

U.A.E. Minister of Economy H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri

U.A.E. Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology H.E. Omran Sharaf

Leadership from U.A.E. Space Agency, Space42, AzurX, FADA, Technology Innovation Institute, Marlan Space, and Strata

The Chamber’s business mission enjoyed strong support from the U.S. government, including U.S. Ambassador to the U.A.E. Martina Strong and EXIM President and Chair Reta Jo Lewis. The mission featured official participation by the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of Defense, and Capitol Hill. Delegates also toured the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, met with astronauts, and participated in the Abu Dhabi Space Debate conference.

“U.S.-UAE partnership in the space sector is a testament to our two nations' shared vision and ambition, and this first-of-its-kind mission underscores the critical role American innovation plays in advancing that shared vision,” said Christopher D. Roberti, Senior Vice President for Cyber, Space, and National Security Policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Building on decades of cooperation, we are now unlocking new areas for growth and technological advancement, laying the groundwork for further collaboration. We look forward to strengthening this important relationship, supporting American innovation, and continuing to engage with the UAE and U.S. governments in the space sector.”

About the U.S. Chamber’s U.S.-U.A.E. Business Program

The U.S.-U.A.E. Business Program is a leading advocacy organization dedicated to strengthening the United States’ economic relationship with the United Arab Emirates and growing bilateral trade and investment. Through the program, the Chamber regularly engages key Emirati officials to promote U.S. business interests, lead business missions to the U.A.E., and engage on a range of policy and regulatory issues across the U.A.E.’s diversifying economy.

About the U.S. Chamber’s Space Industry Council

Due to government’s historical dominance in acquiring and operating space assets and capabilities, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce created the Space Industry Council to promote the role of the private sector and public-private collaboration in the emerging space economy. The U.S. Chamber Space Industry Council also provides a forum for Chamber members to identify and provide perspective on policies and proposals that simplify the government space contracting process and facilitate an efficient procurement process beneficial to both the private and public sectors.