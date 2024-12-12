Grammy-nominated & Multi-platinum Rockers Barenaked Ladies Added to Inaugural 5850 Fest Lineup

5850 Fest

Single-day VIP Passes Now Available Offering Premium Access to Performances, Culinary Activations & More, all Coinciding with Audi FIS World Cup Finals

With their memorable hits and legendary live shows, Barenaked Ladies are a perfect addition to 5850 Fest.” — Jenny Dupre and Brandon Kuvara, 5850 Fest co-founders

KETCHUM, ID, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adding another chart-topping act to its already exciting roster, 5850 Fest is thrilled to announce Barenaked Ladies as the latest headliner for its inaugural event.The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum Canadian rock band, known for their infectious hits like "One Week," "If I Had $1,000,000" and "Pinch Me," will bring their energetic performance and signature humor to Ketchum, Idaho, as part of the much-anticipated, week-long festival.Taking place from March 20–27, 2025, 5850 Fest will coincide with the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals, marking the competition's long-awaited return to U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.The festival promises a vibrant mix of open access and VIP activations, live music, culinary showcases, comedy sets and cultural experiences, all celebrating Ketchum and Sun Valley’s rich heritage, dynamic community and snowsports roots."With their memorable hits and legendary live shows, Barenaked Ladies are a perfect addition to 5850 Fest," said Jenny Dupre and Brandon Kuvara, festival co-founders. "5850 Fest is more than an event — it’s an opportunity to experience world-class entertainment right here in Idaho. Whether you're a ski fan, a music fan or you’re just looking for an unforgettable weekend of eating, drinking and vibing, 5850 Fest’s one-day VIP pass packages are customizable, making it easier than ever to be a part of this celebration."In addition to the exciting lineup announcement, 5850 Fest is introducing exclusive single-day VIP passes. These $1,000 passes offer premium access to headliner performances, intimate activations with renowned culinary celebrities and more. Single-day passes are available for all festival days except March 24, ensuring flexibility for attendees to craft their ideal experience.For those looking to immerse themselves fully in the celebration, full-week passes are also available, providing access to all festival activations, performances, and experiences throughout the event.Produced by 5B Productions and named for Ketchum’s elevation, 5850 Fest will transform the town into a hub for entertainment and celebration, featuring free musical performances, luxury VIP experiences and unique culinary and cultural activations. The addition of Barenaked Ladies complements a diverse lineup that already includes musical acts Sugar Ray, Tracy Byrd, Brandi Cyrus and more, with further announcements expected soon.Tickets for 5850 Fest, including single-day VIP passes, are on sale now. For more information, visit 5850Fest.com.About 5850 Fest5850 Fest is a multi-day cultural festival in Ketchum, Idaho, coinciding with the prestigious Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals. Combining world-class musical performances, curated culinary experiences and luxury VIP offerings, the festival aims to celebrate the history and allure of Ketchum and Sun Valley while attracting a global audience. Visit www.5850Fest.com to learn more.

