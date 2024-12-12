Windy City Social Opens in Munster, Indiana: Two-Story Social Experience Featuring Unmatched Mixology & Open-Air Dining

Windy City Social redefines the dining scene in Munster with a two-story, open-air concept that features a retractable roof, expansive patios, and an airy vibe!

We are thrilled to bring this unparalleled experience to Indiana with the opening of Windy City Social, our goal is to provide an environment where guests can socialize, celebrate, & create memories.” — Angelo Eliades, Co-founder of CHC Restaurant Group

MUNSTER, IN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the tremendous success of Rosebud Steakhouse and Coppolillo’s Italian Steakhouse in Indiana, CHC Restaurant Group proudly announces the grand opening of its newest venture, Windy City Social (WCS) which is located in Munster, Indiana. This marks the sixth location for the restaurant group and the debut of the Windy City Social brand.Windy City Social redefines the dining scene in Munster with a two-story, open-air concept that features a retractable roof, expansive patios, breathtaking views, and floor-to-ceiling windows, creating a bright and airy atmosphere. Paired with a lineup of craft cocktails and an innovative menu created by Co-founder Chef Steve Coppolillo, WCS offers a dining experience that is truly one of a kind.The menu boasts a wide variety of dishes to satisfy diverse palates, from Poke Tartare, Firecracker Salmon, and Grilled Octopus to fresh twists on Chicago classics. Guests can savor hand tossed gourmet Pizza, a reinvented Chicago-Style Hot Dog alongside unique creations like the Wrigleyville Cous Cous and Buffalo Cauliflower Bowl.The menu also includes an array of vibrant salads, hearty bowls, perfectly prepared pastas, and vegetarian options, all highlighting fresh, locally inspired ingredients and bold flavors.“We are thrilled to bring this unparalleled experience to Indiana with the opening of Windy City Social,” said Angelo Eliades, co-founder of CHC Restaurant Group. “Munster is a vibrant, growing community, and our goal is to provide not only exceptional cuisine but also an environment where guests can socialize, celebrate, and create lasting memories.”Windy City Social elevates dining with its thoughtfully designed spaces. The expansive first-floor patio is perfect for casual outdoor dining and social gatherings, while the elegant interiors offer a refined yet welcoming atmosphere.The second-floor patio, with its relaxing views, provides a serene setting for unforgettable dining moments. Private and semi-private dining options further ensure a versatile and memorable experience for every occasion.As part of the CHC Restaurant Group, Windy City Social continues the tradition of culinary excellence and unforgettable dining experiences. To learn more about the menu, location, and hours of operation, visit www.wcsrestaurant.com ABOUT CREATIVE HOSPITALITY CONCEPTSAngelo Eliades and Steve Coppolillo, the visionaries behind CHC Restaurant Group, bring over 30 years of fine-dining experience to the table. Their expertise lies in creating experiential dining environments with an emphasis on ambiance and exceptional cuisine. Eliades specializes in multi-unit operations and front-of-house management, while Chef Coppolillo directs the group’s culinary vision, crafting menus that delight and inspire.Their dedication to excellence has propelled CHC into high-end, luxury developments and national growth. In addition to launching Windy City Social, the group is preparing to open the first Rosebud Steakhouse in Texas in Q1 2025. CHC also has plans for expansion in Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, and other burgeoning markets.For more information about CHC Restaurant Group, Coppolillo’s Italiano, Rosebud Steakhouse, or Windy City Social, visit www.chcrestaurants.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.