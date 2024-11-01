Rosebud Steakhouse Celebrates Grand Opening In Wheeling

Rosebud Steakhouse Wheeling Uptown 500 Opens In Wheeling!

WHEELING, IL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosebud Steakhouse is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Wheeling, Illinois. The celebration marked another milestone for the iconic steakhouse brand, known for its commitment to quality, hospitality, and a signature dining experience.The event, held at the Uptown 500 complex, drew a warm welcome from esteemed VIPs as well as the Wheeling community.Guests enjoyed an exciting evening of delicious food, entertainment, and live broadcasting, as the restaurant officially opened its doors. A special thank you goes to the Village of Wheeling for its support and warm hospitality throughout the opening process.Village President Pat Horcher joined the festivities to officially cut the ceremonial ribbon, signaling the restaurant's commitment to becoming a vibrant part of Wheeling’s dining scene. Rosebud Steakhouse would like to extend its gratitude to Village President Horcher, Jerry Riles and The Rewind Sports Team for their live broadcast, the residents of Uptown 500, and the broader Wheeling community for making the grand opening a memorable occasion."We are thrilled to bring Rosebud Steakhouse to Wheeling and to be part of such a welcoming and vibrant community," said Angelo Eliades, Owner/Partner at Rosebud Steakhouse. "Our team is excited to offer the same timeless quality and exceptional service that Rosebud Steakhouse is known for, right here in this beautiful new location."As part of the CHC Restaurant Group family, Rosebud Steakhouse brings a tradition of culinary excellence and a reputation for unforgettable dining experiences. To learn more about the menu, location, and hours of operation, please visit www.rosebudsteak.com Rosebud Steakhouse invites all residents and visitors to come enjoy premium steaks, classic sides, and the warm ambiance that has defined the brand for over 40 years.ABOUT ROSEBUD STEAKHOUSE:Rosebud Steakhouse is a renowned Chicago steakhouse that has been serving the highest quality steaks, seafood, and classic Italian cuisine since its founding. Rosebud Steakhouse is expanding nationally and has multiple locations across the Chicagoland area. Rosebud Steakhouse is part of the CHC Restaurant Group family, committed to upholding the tradition of excellence in fine dining.

