Rosebud Steakhouse Announces Opening of Uptown 500 Location in Wheeling, IL

Exterior Rendering of Wheeling Uptown 500

Rosebud Steakhouse, renowned for its classic steakhouse experience & impeccable service, announce the grand opening of its newest location in Wheeling, Il.

Wheeling’s origins are closely tied to the hospitality industry, and the arrival of Rosebud Steakhouse represents a major milestone in our 130-year history as a dining destination.” — Wheeling Village President Patrick Horcher

WHEELING, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosebud Steakhouse, renowned for its classic steakhouse experience and impeccable service, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Wheeling, Illinois . Bringing the same sophisticated “Magnificent Mile” dining experience that has made Rosebud Steakhouse a staple in Chicago, this new venue will continue to offer the highest quality steaks, seafood, and signature dishes that guests have come to know and love.The expansion to Wheeling is a strategic move by the CHC Restaurant Group, spearheaded by Angelo Eliades and Steve Coppolillo, both seasoned restaurateurs with decades of experience in the fine dining industry. Their dedication to maintaining a legacy of excellence is evident in the careful planning and execution of this new location.Angelo Eliades said, “Our commitment to our customers, quality and hospitality remains at the core of everything we do with Wheeling’s rich dining history. We’re confident that the community will embrace its new favorite steakhouse.”“Wheeling’s origins are closely tied to the hospitality industry, and the arrival of Rosebud Steakhouse represents a major milestone in our 130-year history as a dining destination,” Wheeling Village President Patrick Horcher said.“Their opening at Uptown 500 is another important step in the Village’s ongoing transformation of our town center, as industrial sites make way for transit-oriented residential and commercial development. Rosebud Steakhouse will soon be drawing devoted patrons from throughout the region, whether they arrive by foot, car, or train.”The indoor space will accommodate seating for approximately 200 guests. Also included in the indoor space will be private and semi-private dining, a spacious bar with ample seating, live entertainment, and a wine wall with storage for hundreds of rare vintages as well as wines for everyday drinking.For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.rosebudsteak.com ABOUT CREATIVE HOSPITALITY CONCEPTS:Angelo Eliades and Steve Coppolillo are seasoned 30+ year fine-dining veterans with a focus on experiential-based dining. They have an eye for ambiance and the pallets to bring priceless plates to the table. Eliades brings his experience and expertise in multi-unit operations focusing on the front of the house, while Chef Coppolillo will be overseeing and directing the culinary vision of the group.Their success and vision have propelled the group and their concepts into sought after, high-end luxury developments nationally. This year CHC will be launching a brand new concept Windy City Social and will open their first Rosebud Steakhouse in Texas. CHC Restaurant Group plans to open additional concepts in Florida, Tennessee, and other burgeoning markets.For more information on CHC Restaurants, Coppolillo’s Italiano, Windy City Social, or Rosebud Steakhouse’s expansion, or other concepts in development, please visit Creative Hospitality Concepts at chcrestaurants.com

