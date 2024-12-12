Disaster Recovery Centers are a Great Place for Assistance
ATLANTA – Disaster Recovery Centers are a great place to get help applying for federal assistance, receive updates on your application and learn about the appeals process. You can also learn more about addressing any needs you may have after getting FEMA assistance.
The locations listed below will be open until further notice, except for those with specific schedule changes as noted:
- The recovery center in Butts County will close permanently at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13; the center in Tift County will close permanently at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
- The mobile disaster recovery center in Telfair County has been extended from Saturday, Dec. 14 to Saturday, Dec. 21.
All Georgia Disaster Recovery Centers are closed on Sundays.
Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Appling County
Appling County Agricultural Center
Baxley, GA 31513
Butts County
Butts Park & Recreation Building (Ernest Biles Youth Center)
576 Ernest Biles Drive
Jackson, GA 30233 (closing permanently Dec. 13)
Chatham County
Savannah Technical College
Student Enrichment Center Building
5717 White Bluff Road
Savannah, GA 31405
Coffee County
The Atrium
Douglas, GA 31533
Columbia County
Columbia County Emergency Mgt. Agency
650 Ronald Reagan Drive
Evans, GA 30809
Emanuel County
Southeastern Technical College, Special Programs Bldg.
346 Kite Road, Building 1
Swainsboro, GA 30401
Jefferson County
National Guard Bid-EOC
1841 Hwy. 24 West
Louisville, GA 30434 (Reopening at noon, Wednesday, Dec. 11)
Laurens County
Old West Laurens Middle School
338 West Laurens School Road
Dublin, GA 31021
Lincoln County
Lincoln County Recreation Department
Walter T. Norman Gym
1962 Rowland-York Drive
Lincolnton, GA 30817
Lowndes County
City of Valdosta
4434 North Forrest Street Extension
Valdosta, GA 31605
McDuffie County
Thomson Depot
111 Railroad Street
Thomson, GA 30824
Richmond County
Hub for Community Innovation
631 Chafee Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
Screven County
Screven County Library
106 Community Drive
Sylvania, GA 30467
Tift County
Tift County Swimming Pool
202 Baldwin Drive
Tifton, GA 31794 (closing permanently Dec. 14)
Toombs County
Georgia Department of Human Services
162 Oxley Drive
Lyons, GA 30436
Washington County
Sandersville School Building Authority
514 North Harris Street
Sandersville, GA 31082
Wilkes County
Washington Fire Department (Training Room)
212 E. Court St.
Washington, GA 30673
FEMA Mobile Registration Center location and hours
Candler County
Candler Recreation Center
621 W. Pine St.
Metter, GA 30439
Monday, Dec. 9 – Saturday, Dec. 14
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Johnson County
Johnson County Annex
2484 W. Elm St.
Wrightsville, GA 31096
Wednesday, Dec. 11 – Saturday, Dec. 14
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Telfair County
American Legion
3372 E. Golden Isles Pkwy.
Lumber City, GA 31549
Monday, Dec. 9 – Saturday, Dec. 21
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ware County
Courthouse Annex
305 Oak St.
Waycross, GA 31501
Monday, Dec. 9 – Saturday, Dec. 14
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.
FEMA provides help to all disaster survivors, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Our top priority is ensuring that disaster assistance is reaching people in need.
Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.
If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. Survivors can also contact the Georgia Call Center at 678-547-2861 for assistance with their application.
For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.
For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.
