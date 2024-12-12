Disaster Recovery Centers are a Great Place for Assistance

ATLANTA – Disaster Recovery Centers are a great place to get help applying for federal assistance, receive updates on your application and learn about the appeals process. You can also learn more about addressing any needs you may have after getting FEMA assistance.

The locations listed below will be open until further notice, except for those with specific schedule changes as noted:

The recovery center in Butts County will close permanently at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13; the center in Tift County will close permanently at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

The mobile disaster recovery center in Telfair County has been extended from Saturday, Dec. 14 to Saturday, Dec. 21.

All Georgia Disaster Recovery Centers are closed on Sundays.

Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Appling County Appling County Agricultural Center

2761 Blackshear Highway Baxley, GA 31513 Butts County Butts Park & Recreation Building (Ernest Biles Youth Center) 576 Ernest Biles Drive Jackson, GA 30233 (closing permanently Dec. 13) Chatham County Savannah Technical College Student Enrichment Center Building 5717 White Bluff Road Savannah, GA 31405 Coffee County The Atrium

114 N. Peterson Avenue Douglas, GA 31533 Columbia County Columbia County Emergency Mgt. Agency 650 Ronald Reagan Drive Evans, GA 30809 Emanuel County Southeastern Technical College, Special Programs Bldg. 346 Kite Road, Building 1 Swainsboro, GA 30401 Jefferson County National Guard Bid-EOC 1841 Hwy. 24 West Louisville, GA 30434 (Reopening at noon, Wednesday, Dec. 11) Laurens County Old West Laurens Middle School 338 West Laurens School Road Dublin, GA 31021 Lincoln County Lincoln County Recreation Department Walter T. Norman Gym 1962 Rowland-York Drive Lincolnton, GA 30817 Lowndes County City of Valdosta 4434 North Forrest Street Extension Valdosta, GA 31605 McDuffie County Thomson Depot 111 Railroad Street Thomson, GA 30824 Richmond County Hub for Community Innovation 631 Chafee Avenue Augusta, GA 30904 Screven County Screven County Library 106 Community Drive Sylvania, GA 30467 Tift County Tift County Swimming Pool 202 Baldwin Drive Tifton, GA 31794 (closing permanently Dec. 14) Toombs County Georgia Department of Human Services 162 Oxley Drive Lyons, GA 30436 Washington County Sandersville School Building Authority 514 North Harris Street Sandersville, GA 31082 Wilkes County Washington Fire Department (Training Room) 212 E. Court St. Washington, GA 30673 FEMA Mobile Registration Center location and hours Candler County Candler Recreation Center 621 W. Pine St. Metter, GA 30439 Monday, Dec. 9 – Saturday, Dec. 14 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Johnson County Johnson County Annex 2484 W. Elm St. Wrightsville, GA 31096 Wednesday, Dec. 11 – Saturday, Dec. 14 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Telfair County American Legion 3372 E. Golden Isles Pkwy. Lumber City, GA 31549 Monday, Dec. 9 – Saturday, Dec. 21 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ware County Courthouse Annex 305 Oak St. Waycross, GA 31501 Monday, Dec. 9 – Saturday, Dec. 14 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

FEMA provides help to all disaster survivors, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Our top priority is ensuring that disaster assistance is reaching people in need.

Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. Survivors can also contact the Georgia Call Center at 678-547-2861 for assistance with their application.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.