Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,293 in the last 365 days.

Disaster Recovery Centers are a Great Place for Assistance

ATLANTA – Disaster Recovery Centers are a great place to get help applying for federal assistance, receive updates on your application and learn about the appeals process. You can also learn more about addressing any needs you may have after getting FEMA assistance.

The locations listed below will be open until further notice, except for those with specific schedule changes as noted:

  • The recovery center in Butts County will close permanently at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13; the center in Tift County will close permanently at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. 
  • The mobile disaster recovery center in Telfair County has been extended from Saturday, Dec. 14 to Saturday, Dec. 21.

All Georgia Disaster Recovery Centers are closed on Sundays.

Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. 

Appling County

Appling County Agricultural Center
2761 Blackshear Highway

Baxley, GA 31513

Butts County

Butts Park & Recreation Building (Ernest Biles Youth Center)

576 Ernest Biles Drive 

Jackson, GA 30233 (closing permanently Dec. 13)

Chatham County

Savannah Technical College

Student Enrichment Center Building

5717 White Bluff Road 

Savannah, GA 31405

Coffee County

The Atrium 
114 N. Peterson Avenue 

Douglas, GA 31533

Columbia County

Columbia County Emergency Mgt. Agency

650 Ronald Reagan Drive

Evans, GA 30809

Emanuel County

Southeastern Technical College, Special Programs Bldg.

346 Kite Road, Building 1

Swainsboro, GA 30401

Jefferson County

National Guard Bid-EOC

1841 Hwy. 24 West

Louisville, GA 30434 (Reopening at noon, Wednesday, Dec. 11)

Laurens County

Old West Laurens Middle School

338 West Laurens School Road 

Dublin, GA 31021

Lincoln County

Lincoln County Recreation Department

Walter T. Norman Gym

1962 Rowland-York Drive

Lincolnton, GA 30817

Lowndes County

City of Valdosta

4434 North Forrest Street Extension

Valdosta, GA 31605

McDuffie County

Thomson Depot                                                                                     

111 Railroad Street 

Thomson, GA 30824

Richmond County

Hub for Community Innovation

631 Chafee Avenue 

Augusta, GA 30904

Screven County

Screven County Library

106 Community Drive

Sylvania, GA 30467

Tift County

Tift County Swimming Pool

202 Baldwin Drive

Tifton, GA 31794 (closing permanently Dec. 14)

Toombs County

Georgia Department of Human Services 

162 Oxley Drive

Lyons, GA 30436 

Washington County

Sandersville School Building Authority

514 North Harris Street

Sandersville, GA 31082

Wilkes County

Washington Fire Department (Training Room)

212 E. Court St.

Washington, GA 30673

  

FEMA Mobile Registration Center location and hours

Candler County

Candler Recreation Center

621 W. Pine St. 

Metter, GA 30439

Monday, Dec. 9 – Saturday, Dec. 14

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Johnson County

Johnson County Annex

2484 W. Elm St.

Wrightsville, GA 31096

Wednesday, Dec. 11 – Saturday, Dec. 14 

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Telfair County

American Legion

3372 E. Golden Isles Pkwy.

Lumber City, GA 31549

Monday, Dec. 9 – Saturday, Dec. 21

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ware County

Courthouse Annex

305 Oak St.

Waycross, GA 31501

Monday, Dec. 9 – Saturday, Dec. 14

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. 

FEMA provides help to all disaster survivors, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Our top priority is ensuring that disaster assistance is reaching people in need.

Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. Survivors can also contact the Georgia Call Center at 678-547-2861 for assistance with their application.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Disaster Recovery Centers are a Great Place for Assistance

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more