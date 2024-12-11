NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox appoints Catherine Conklin as Judge for Second District

Contact:

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 11, 2024) – Governor Cox has appointed Commissioner Catherine Conklin to become a Judge in the Second District, filling a vacancy created by Judge Cornish’s appointment to the Business and Chancery Court. Judicial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Catherine’s legal expertise and unwavering commitment to fairness make her an outstanding choice for the bench,” said Gov. Cox. “As a commissioner, she has built a reputation for her thorough understanding of the law and her thoughtful approach to family matters. I have full confidence that she will bring the same dedication and professionalism to her new role as judge, continuing to serve the people of Utah well.”

Catherine has served as a Domestic Relations Commissioner for the Second District Court for 17 years, bringing extensive experience to the bench in domestic law, criminal law, and civil litigation. She graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English from Weber State University and earned her Juris Doctor from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, graduating in the top 25% of her class. Over the course of her career, she has been an active leader in the legal community, holding key roles with the Utah State Bar, the Weber County Bar Association, and the Rex E. Lee Inn of Court.

“I am humbled and honored beyond words to be nominated for this position. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the people of the Second District as a commissioner for many years, and it is my highest hope that, if confirmed, I can continue to do so as a judge.”