Roadclosure I 189 East on ramp from Shelburne Rd South Burlington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Please be advised I 189 Eastbound on ramp from Shelburne Rd in South Burlington is closed due to a crash.

Specific details not yet available and will be provided when available.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

