Roadclosure I 189 East on ramp from Shelburne Rd South Burlington
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Please be advised I 189 Eastbound on ramp from Shelburne Rd in South Burlington is closed due to a crash.
Specific details not yet available and will be provided when available.
Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Andrea H Bushway
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
3294 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
