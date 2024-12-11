Mic Crenshaw, Progressive MC And Hip-Hop Ambassador Has A New Single, "Ready" Featuring Kiloriti Maasai and Toni Hill

Mic Crenshaw & Kiloriti Maasai

Filmed in Portland and Tanzania the video is an excellent snapshot of the musical magic created when artists from the African diaspora collaborate.

Tanzania is one of my favorite places on Earth. I was introduced to the country through the Afrikan Hip Hop Caravan, organized by Indigenous African Hip-Hop collectives in multiple countries.” — Mic Crenshaw

PORTLAND , OR, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a progressive MC and Hip-Hop ambassador, Mic Crenshaw has decades of history as an activist, poet and global citizenship under his belt. His latest musical offering is the single, "Ready" featuring Kiloriti Maasai and Toni Hill. Filmed in Portland and Tanzania the video is an excellent snapshot of the musical magic created when artists from the African diaspora collaborate.Mic Crenshaw expands on his inspiration for “Ready." “Tanzania is one of my favorite places on Earth. I was introduced to the country through the Afrikan Hip Hop Caravan, organized by Indigenous African Hip-Hop collectives in multiple countries. I have been working with Kiloriti Maasai since 2018.”Bridging the perceived cultural or artistic divide between the U.S. and African artists has always been part of Crenshaw’s mission. He's also a lead U.S. organizer for the Afrikan Hip-Hop Caravan, using cultural activism to develop international solidarity related to Human Rights and justice through Hip-Hop combined with popular education.Always in the fight, Mic Crenshaw is also the co-founder of GlobalFam, a record label, lifestyle and entertainment company. As well as the Executive Director of Education Without Borders , which supports education, music and art initiatives across the globe. Through their combined efforts the organizations launched a project to create (and maintain) a computer center for disadvantaged youth in Burundi, Central Africa. Over 400 people have received free training and the project has expanded, generating revenue and creating jobs.Working with African MCs from Kenya, South Africa, and Zimbabwe for at least two decades the group Soundz of the South, from Cape Town introduced him to the term, cultural activist. Crenshaw explains, “Since I began touring with them I have identified as such. For the African artists I am familiar (with) there is a deep respect for Hip-Hop as a force for social change and community organizing, providing an outlet for expression, social cohesion and purpose beyond hustling to survive.”“Ready” is the first release from his upcoming album, an autobiographical work detailing Mic's social, emotional, psychological, political and cultural development. Produced by Trox and Johnny Cool, a multifaceted producer and artist, who's worked with Ella Mai, John Legend and the God MC himself, Rakim. The album also features Toni Hill and the songs are rooted in Hip Hop, Punk, Dancehall and Soul. He sums up the overall feel of the project. “From being an anti racist, skinhead street fighter and founder of a national, anti racist movement in my teens, to becoming an activist and educator making a global impact.”About Mic Crenshaw:Originally from Chicago, raised in between the Windy City and Minneapolis, he currently lives in Portland, Oregon. As an independent artist, poet, educator, media producer and activist Mic Crenshaw has been making a difference in the world since he was a teenager. A founding member of the Minneapolis Baldies and Anti Racist Action, youth movements that actively confronted white supremacist gangs within the hard-core music scene. He's also a lead U.S. organizer for the Afrikan Hip-Hop Caravan, using cultural activism to develop international solidarity related to Human Rights and justice through Hip-Hop combined with popular education.

Ready

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.