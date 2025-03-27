Gat$, The Prolific MC and Producer Releases His New Video "White Bronco" Featuring Reason

Inking a multi-project, distribution label deal enables Gat$ to record, release and distribute projects under his own Robbafella Records imprint.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hailing from the "Lighting Capital of the World," on-the-rise emcee, Gat$ , unleashes his latest single and short film, " White Bronco ," featuring West Coast rapper, Reason. Gat$ has already graced many stages with A$ap Rocky, Future, Kid Cudi and Cardi B, just to name a few. The Floridian producer/lyricist secured a golden opportunity last year by aligning with Equity Distribution, a Roc Nation platform which is also home to Kool G Rap, Pink Siifu, Fly Anakin and Roc Marciano. Inking this multi-project, distribution labeldeal enables Gat$ to record, release and distribute projects under his own Robbafella Records imprint.The self-proclaimed 'Big Bank Bobby', whose reality fueled rhymes delve deeply into personal loss-the untimely passing of his older brother, struggling with a sickle cell anemia diagnosis, and just living his life on his own terms...it's all a part of what makes his life truly play out as a major, motion film. Gat$ started out as a producer and pushed himself to conquer both the mic and the production duties on his upcoming album. That dedication and resiliency can be heard in his music. The Reason assisted "White Bronco" is currently available on all platforms and his full length project, Life on Film is scheduled for release this Spring.About Gat$:As a staple of the Central Florida scene and a stalwart on Rolling Loud since it's inception, the artist known as Gat$ has been steadily carving his own path since 2012. Known for both his cinematic flair and genre-bending tendencies, the multi-hyphenate has performed shows with artists such as Denzel Curry, Danny Brown and Freddie Gibbs. When Gat$ moved from FL to CA. he approached the west coast music scene with a renewed sense of purpose. His hard work paid off landing him spots at SXSW and even headlining his own wrestling-themed festival Gat$amania.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.