Applications Now Open for the 2025 Agriculture Student Scholarship

CANADA, December 11 - Released on December 11, 2024

The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for the 2025 Agriculture Student Scholarship. There are four awards available: a grand prize scholarship valued at $6,000 and three runner up scholarships at $3,000 each.

"Having spent most of my life in agriculture, I know there are so many different opportunities in the sector," Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay said. "I'm so pleased that our government is partnering with the Government of Saskatchewan to deliver the Agriculture Student Scholarship again this year and help even more young people develop the skills and knowledge they'll need to grow their passion for agriculture and set themselves up for success in the future."

"Each year, Saskatchewan students make our province proud," Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison said. "The Agriculture Student Scholarship is an excellent way to recognize young talent and to encourage students to pursue a career in agriculture."

This year's theme is solutions to challenges in agriculture. Scholarship applicants are encouraged to explore innovative farming practices, new technologies and creative ways industry can communicate with the public. The scholarship encourages applicants to share their personal perspectives on the future of agriculture in Saskatchewan.

"Agriculture is a great industry to want to become involved in," 2024 Agriculture Student Scholarship grand prize winner Marleigh Mann said. "It's a pretty cool scholarship to apply for."

Students are invited to submit a creative three-minute video or 1,000-word essay discussing solutions to challenges in agriculture. Scholarships will be awarded to Saskatchewan students in Grade 12 and/or recent high school/GED graduates entering agriculture-related post-secondary studies in fall 2025.

The deadline for applications is March 1, 2025. For more information on the Agriculture Student Scholarship Program, visit: saskatchewan.ca/ag-scholarship.

This award is funded through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year, $3.5 billion investment by Canada's federal, provincial and territorial governments that supports Canada's agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

