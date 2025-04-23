Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan Joins Multi-Jurisdictional Settlement With GSB Gold Standard & GS Partners, Enabling Investor Refund Claims

CANADA, April 23 - Released on April 22, 2025

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA), in collaboration with other provincial and U.S. state securities regulators has signed onto a multi-jurisdictional settlement with GSB Gold Standard Corporation AG, GSB Gold Standard Bank LTD, and affiliated entities known collectively as GS Partners, along with the group's principal, Josip Heit.

The settlement was led by regulators in jurisdictions with a higher number of affected investors. The FCAA aims to protect the interests of Saskatchewan investors who made investments with GS Partners, as the agreement allows them to file claims for refunds of their investments. Under the terms of the settlement, GS Partners has agreed to cease trading in Saskatchewan unless it fully complies with securities laws.

Many of the investment products offered included digital assets and metaverse-related investments, such as:

Certificates (or "Metacertificates"), including the Olympus, Elemental, and Success series, which allegedly encouraged purchasers to increase their value in order to unlock potential returns.

G999 token - a digital asset deployed on a proprietary blockchain.

XLT Vouchers - digital assets representing ownership interests in a skyscraper.

Staking pool investments within a metaverse known as World.

The entities, brands and platforms included in the agreement are: GSB Gold Standard Corporation AG; GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG; GSB Gold Standard Corporation USA; GSB Gold Standard Pay LTD (brand name GSDeFi operating g999main.net); GSB Gold Standard Bank LTD dba GS Smart Finance, Gold Standard Partners, GSPartners, GS Partners, and GSP (marketing arm of the metaverse Lydian.World); GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation PLC; GSB Gold Standard Pay Kommanditbolag aka GSB Gold Standard Pay KB; GS Trade; GSB Gold Standard Trade (virtual digital-asset platform for storing, transferring, obtaining, and exchanging digital assets); GS Digital Partners LLC; GSB Gold Standard B Corporation; GSB Premier Exchange Corporation LTD; GSB Gold Standard PLC; and GSB Money LTD.

How to File a Claim:

As part of the settlement, GS Partners will compensate eligible investors through a claims process managed by AlixPartners LP.

Investors must file their claim no later than May 22, 2025.

When filing a claim, please be prepared to supply supporting documents and information. According to AlixPartners' webpage, to file a claim, you will need the following information:

Proof of identity (name, address, valid ID).

Any Know Your Customer (KYC) materials provided to GS Partners.

Contact information (email and phone number).

Your GS Partners Account ID or username.

Claim amount, including:

GS Partners account statements.

Proof of deposits, withdrawals, and other transactions.

GS Partners account statements. Proof of deposits, withdrawals, and other transactions. Wallet addresses used to interact with GS Partners.

Information about any previous compensation received from GS Partners.

For questions or inquiries about the settlement or claims process, contact Brett Wawro of the FCAA.

For details on how to submit a claim, visit gsbsettlement.com. (https://gsbsettlement.com.)

The FCAA acknowledges the efforts of the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) working group, led by U.S. state securities regulators from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas, as well as the British Columbia Securities Commission, who conducted the investigation and negotiated the settlement terms.

-30-

For more information, contact: