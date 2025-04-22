Submit Release
SPSA Seeks Young Leaders for New Youth Preparedness Council

CANADA, April 22 - Released on April 22, 2025

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is now accepting applications for a new Youth Preparedness Council (YPC). This council is designed for Saskatchewan students in Grades 8 to 12 who have a passion for public safety, emergency preparedness and community leadership. 

The YPC provides a platform for youth to share their ideas, engage in collaborative projects and gain firsthand experience in emergency management and public education.

"This is a unique opportunity for young leaders to make a meaningful impact in their communities while developing valuable skills and connections," SPSA President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said. "This council will support emergency preparedness projects within the students' own communities and help them prepare for a career in emergency services."

Selected members will serve on the council from September 2025 to June 2026. Members will be expected to participate in regularly scheduled virtual meetings that will consist of learning opportunities, project support and other collaborative activities.

For more information and to complete an application form, please visit: https://www.saskpublicsafety.ca/at-home/youth-programs.

The 2025 YPC application period is open until July 14, 2025.

If you have any further questions about the YPC, please email youthpreparednesscouncil@gov.sk.ca.

For more information, contact:

