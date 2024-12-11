EKRUZER #1 HAS ARRIVED: THE WORLD'S FIRST-EVER GAMING PLATFORM ON WHEELS

EKRUZER #1 EKRUZER #1_eScooter

The world's first gaming e-scooter, the EKRUZER #1, combines electric mobility with augmented reality (AR) gaming, creating a unique gaming platform on wheels

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EKRUZER, the pioneering brand in personal electric mobility, has officially launched the EKRUZER #1, priced at $13,000 (USD), making it the world’s first-ever state-of-the-art augmented reality (AR) gaming platform to be integrated with an e-scooter.

This groundbreaking innovation redefines the gaming industry, combining cutting edge multiplayer technology, advanced mobility, and entertainment in one unique product.

Anticipation is already building, as EKRUZER has confirmed that the waiting list for the first 250 limited edition EKRUZER #1 officially opened on December 12, 2024. The first 250 build slots will go to buyers of exclusive numbered EKRUZER baseball caps - priced at $100 (USD) and available via its website www.ekruzer.com.

Game of the future competition

To celebrate the launch, EKRUZER is inviting creativity and innovation from the global gaming community. The “Game the Future" competition challenges participants on the waiting list to pitch their best game concept for the EKRUZER #1 platform. The winner will not only see their concept come to life, but also receive an EKRUZER #1 to play it on.

Cutting-edge features

The EKRUZER #1 boasts cutting-edge features, including its revolutionary hubless design, premium-grade finishes, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 5G connectivity with a seamlessly integrated AR gaming experience that allows riders to explore their environment in new and exciting ways in both single and multiplayer scenarios.

Combining class-leading battery technology, AI functionality and design flair, the EKRUZER #1 offers an unmatched performance for riders looking for the ultimate technology showcase, design and AR gameplay.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a product that pushes the boundaries of what an eScooter can be,” said Squad Leader, CEO of EKRUZER. “The EKRUZER #1 isn’t just a lightweight EV, it’s a revolution in gaming and mobility, and now, a platform for creativity. This marks a bold step into a new era of mobility and interactive entertainment.

He continued, “When Sony released the original Playstation they redefined the gaming industry by bringing gaming into the living room, and EKRUZER will write the next chapter by taking gaming out of the house and into the parks”.

Priced at $13,000 (USD), the EKRUZER #1 mobile gaming platform represents a significant investment in the next generation entertainment technology. Competitive financing options will also be available via Ausloans - the largest privately-owned finance brokerage and aggregation business in Australia - offering multi-year payment plans.

Be part of the future of mobility and gaming. Secure your build slot by purchasing an EKRUZER baseball cap and showcase your creative genius in the game design competition.

