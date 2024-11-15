REINVENTING THE WHEEL: LAUNCH OF WORLD FIRST EKRUZER ‘HUBLESS DRIVETRAIN’

The Evolution of the Wheel

EKRUZER launches its hubless drivetrain – a groundbreaking innovation that offers enhanced aesthetics, performance, and rider experience

At EKRUZER, we are always seeking to push the boundaries of what’s possible in urban mobility. The hubless eScooter wheel is not just a design choice; it’s a complete rethinking of how wheels work.” — said Squad Leader (aka Founder and CEO) of EKRUZER

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, November 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ● EKRUZER launches its hubless drivetrain – a groundbreaking innovation that offers enhanced aesthetics, performance, and rider experience compared to traditional spoked wheels

● Available under license to other producers – either as a complete drivetrain package or pick ‘n’ mix of high performance motor, hubless wheel and/or tyre – in another world first for EKRUZER

● Licensing will open via the ekruzer.com website from 15 November 2025, with the completed drivetrain package priced from US$ 1,568.00

● New wheel also provides opportunity for next-generation technology development, allowing for the integration of advanced features including lighting systems, sensors, and autonomous functionalities, showcasing EKRUZER's commitment to innovation in urban mobility

● Media assets can be downloaded here: www.ekruzer.com/media



EKRUZER, maker of the world's first gaming-enabled e-scooter, proudly announces a groundbreaking advancement in eScooter design: a world first hubless drivetrain package. This revolutionary development marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the wheel, offering enhanced aesthetics, performance and rider experience, compared to traditional spoked versions.

EKRUZER’s design and engineering team - TAV Systems - has reimagined the wheel by removing the central hub and spokes, creating a sleek and futuristic design that enhances both the functionality and the visual appeal of its gaming eScooter, the EKRUZER #1. This evolution takes inspiration from cutting-edge technology and the principles of minimalism, achieving a wheel that is not only eye-catching, but also functionally superior.

There are four primary advantages of a hubless wheel over traditional spoked designs:

1. The hubless wheel design offers a clean, modern aesthetic, giving EKRUZER’s eScooters a futuristic appearance that stands out from the crowd. This minimalist design is an instant conversation starter and appeals to users looking for both performance and style.

2. By eliminating the hub and spokes, hubless wheels decrease the rotational inertia, resulting in quicker acceleration and superior handling. This can significantly enhance the performance and agility of the eScooter.

3. With reduced unsprung weight, hubless wheels can significantly improve ride quality and handling, making the EKRUZER #1 more responsive and comfortable to ride.

4. The hubless design offers space for incorporating advanced technology, such as integrated lighting systems, sensors and even autonomous functionalities. EKRUZER is looking to the future and its entire vehicle will be a showcase for next-generation technologies.

Taking inspiration from other manufacturers that offer their technologies and innovations on the open market for other brands to adopt, EKRUZER will make the hubless wheel available to license. From 15 November, the component will be offered in modular form or as a complete drivetrain unit to other equipment makers. The complete unit includes 3.2kW/90Nm motor, torque sensors and 11-inch custom EKRUZER tyre.

The introduction of the hubless wheel is set to revolutionise the eScooter industry, offering riders a more efficient, durable, and visually stunning solution for urban commuting. EKRUZER continues to lead the way in pioneering new technologies that make personal transportation more sustainable, stylish and convenient.

The waitlist for EKRUZER #1 will open December 12th 2024, and interested customers can sign up on the EKRUZER website to stay updated: www.ekruzer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.