EKRUZER PARTNERS WITH TAV SYSTEMS TO CREATE THE WORLD’S FIRST GAMING-COMPATIBLE E-SCOOTER

EKRUZER has started a groundbreaking new collaboration with TAV Systems to develop EKRUZER #1, the world’s first ‘gaming console on wheels’

Partnering with TAV Systems allows us to create a groundbreaking product that will completely change how people experience micromobility and gaming.” — Founder and CEO of EKRUZER, known only by his gaming handle, Squad Leader

● TAV Systems, specialists in electric powertrain technology, is responsible for design, engineering and the manufacturing of EKRUZER #1 - ensuring high performance, reliability, and sustainability with their expertise in e-mobility solutions – as the gaming e-scooter concept enters production

● ‘EKRUZER #1’ is the world’s first open-platform, gaming-compatible e-scooter and world’s first e-scooter to feature Augmented Reality Gaming (ARG)

● ‘EKRUZER #1’ aims to have the world’s longest range of any micromobility vehicle at over 200 km

● Safety and innovation are at the core of EKRUZER, with features including Pack Management System (PMS), Geo-Fencing and AI assistant "Squad Buddy" to enhance rider safety. EKRUZER #1 will also undergo vigorous testing in accordance with certifications.

Melbourne, Australia, 17th October 2024: EKRUZER, the innovative micromobility startup known for merging technology with immersive gaming, confirms a significant partnership with TAV Systems in the design, engineering and manufacture of its flagship product, EKRUZER #1 – the world’s first ‘gaming console on wheels.’

A vision to blend gaming and outdoor exploration

EKRUZER was born out of a passion to bring video games into the real world. While gaming captivates many, it often keeps them indoors. EKRUZER’s mission is to change that by encouraging outdoor adventures while staying connected to gaming.

As the company’s founder, known by his alias "Squad Leader," said: “I saw how gaming kept people inside, and thought, why not combine it with outdoor fun?” EKRUZER blends those elements to create real-world excitement.

Founded in January 2024, EKRUZER has brought together engineers, designers, and gaming experts from Australia and Southeast Asia. Their mission is to revolutionise urban transportation by introducing gaming elements to micromobility.

What is EKRUZER #1?

EKRUZER #1 is more than just an e-scooter, it’s a next-generation gaming platform on wheels, designed to bridge the gap between virtual play and outdoor activity. It’s set to be the first open-platform, augmented reality (AR) gaming-compatible electric scooter, with a range of over 200km - the longest of any micromobility vehicle on the market. Key features include:

• Hubless Wheels: Sleek, futuristic, and efficient, EKRUZER #1’s hubless wheels provide improved aerodynamics and a distinct visual appeal.

• Kontrollor Bar: A game-changing feature, the Kontrollor Bar blends gaming controls directly into the Kruzer’s handlebars, allowing users to navigate the real world while seamlessly interacting with in-game actions.

• Interchangeable Batteries: These high-capacity batteries offer flexibility and convenience, allowing users to easily swap out for a fully charged unit and extend their adventures.

Partnerships with TAV Systems

To bring this ambitious vision to life, EKRUZER has partnered with TAV Systems, a leader in electric powertrain technology. Founded in 2020, TAV Systems specialises in designing innovative powertrains for e-mobility, focusing on delivering high performance and sustainability. With an engineering hub in Adelaide, Australia, and a manufacturing facility in Chennai, India, TAV Systems brings the expertise and technical know-how necessary to ensure that EKRUZER #1 offers not only superior performance but also unparalleled reliability.

Founder and CEO of EKRUZER, known only by his gaming handle, Squad Leader, said: "Partnering with TAV Systems allows us to create a groundbreaking product that will completely change how people experience micromobility and gaming. EKRUZER #1 is more than just an e-scooter, it is a game-changing platform that blends the physical and digital worlds, redefining outdoor entertainment. Our goal is to encourage people to get out, explore and play, all in one immersive experience."

Raphael Garcia, Research and Development Specialist at TAV Systems, commented: "We are excited to work with EKRUZER and D+I on this incredible new project. Our electric powertrains are designed to offer range and performance, and we are confident that EKRUZER #1 will set new standards for urban mobility and gaming. Our design and engineering team has been busy designing and crafting the elements to make EKRUZER the best device in its class, and we can’t wait to showcase this once ready. It will be incredible."

Safety and Innovation at the Core of EKRUZER #1

Safety is at the forefront of EKRUZER’s product design. EKRUZER #1 will be equipped with a robust Pack Management System (PMS) to ensure optimal safety and performance during long rides. Additionally, EKRUZER has integrated an AI-powered Squad Buddy, featuring irregularity sensors to detect and alert riders to any potential issues, such as tyre pressure anomalies or battery irregularities, enhancing rider safety and peace of mind.

Using the EKRUZER App, parents will be able to geofence areas in which the EKRUZER’s gaming technology is operational, to ensure there are no distractions when riding on public highways and shared cycle paths.

The Future of Micro-Mobility

EKRUZER’s vision is to shape the future of micromobility by combining mobility with digital gaming experiences. Their mission is to reconnect friends, families, and communities through this innovative platform.

The waitlist for EKRUZER #1 will open in November 2024, and interested customers can sign up on the EKRUZER website to stay updated: www.ekruzer.com

EKRUZER Kontrollor Bar

Legal Disclaimer:

