Hudson Automotive Group Announces the Opening of Luxury Collision Center

HAMILTON, OH, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Hudson Automotive Group, a leading automotive group in the southeast region of the United States, proudly announces the successful opening of MBW Luxury Collision, located at 9166 Sutton Place in Hamilton, OH. Poised to transform collision repair services across the Cincinnati region and beyond, MBW Luxury Collision is a state-of-the-art facility that delivers unparalleled auto collision and paint services tailored for discerning luxury and commercial vehicle owners.

Spanning an impressive 25,000 square feet, the facility is designed to accommodate luxury passenger and commercial vehicles while specialized zones ensure precise execution of body repairs and painting services. Offering 18 collision repair bays, two dedicated aluminum repairs bays, and one dedicated mechanical repair area, the center also houses four paint booths and a separate paint system for fleet and commercial vehicles.

MBW Luxury Collision’s commitment to excellence is reflected not only in its advanced equipment and materials but also in its team of highly skilled professionals, whose combined expertise exceeds 175 years. Their experience spans renowned luxury brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Lexus, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and electric vehicle innovators such as Rivian and Tesla.

"Our goal is to set a new standard in collision repair by combining cutting-edge technology with unmatched expertise," said Ed Keady, Operating Partner of MBW Luxury Collision. "Luxury vehicle owners and commercial and fleet clients can trust us to deliver exceptional service and meticulous care for their vehicles."

With a focus on innovation, precision, and customer satisfaction, MBW Luxury Collision is proud to be a trusted partner for both luxury and commercial vehicle repairs. To learn more, visit https://www.mbwluxurycollision.com/ or call 513-870-1040.

About Hudson Automotive Group

Established in 1948 as a single dealership in Providence, Kentucky, Hudson Automotive Group is now headquartered near Charleston, South Carolina and encompasses over 50 dealerships across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Louisiana, Kentucky, Alabama, and Tennessee. Representing an impressive lineup of popular and reliable brands, including Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Volvo, Kia, Mazda, Ford, Lincoln, Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, FIAT, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Subaru, and Volkswagen, as well as collision centers, the primary goal of the group is to effectively meet each customer’s automotive needs in sales, financing, service, and parts. The group’s continued expansion underscores an unwavering commitment to delivering the best possible automotive shopping experience and service to each community that it serves.

For additional information about Hudson Automotive Group and to learn more about the 50-plus dealerships and collision repair centers, visit the website at www.hudsonauto.com.

