Wyatt Johnson Subaru Celebrates Grand Opening of New State-of-the-Art Dealership in Clarksville, Tennessee

Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Wyatt Johnson Subaru

The brand-new, state-of-the-art dealership features a modern facility designed to provide customers with an exceptional Subaru experience.

CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarksville, TN – October 25, 2024 – Wyatt Johnson Subaru is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its brand-new, state-of-the-art dealership in Clarksville, Tennessee. The ribbon-cutting event took place on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at the dealership’s location featuring a modern facility designed to provide customers with an exceptional Subaru experience.

The new Wyatt Johnson Subaru dealership, located at 2277 Trenton Road in Clarksville, reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and customer service, offering an expansive showroom, advanced service center, and a wide variety of new and pre-owned vehicles. This flagship location is built to meet the needs of Subaru enthusiasts in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, offering top-tier amenities and eco-friendly features that align with Subaru’s Love Promise.

“We’re excited to welcome the community at our new location,” said Katherine Johnson Cannata, Dealer Principal of Wyatt Johnson Subaru. “This facility allows us to better serve our loyal customers and welcome new ones with an experience that reflects the Subaru brand’s values of safety, innovation, and community support.”

With this new location, Wyatt Johnson Subaru continues its legacy of providing award-winning customer service while giving back to the community through Subaru’s “Share the Love” initiatives. The dealership also supports local causes, including Clarksville- Montgomery County Humane Society, Big Brother Big Sisters of Clarksville, CMCSS’s Barkers Mill Elementary School and United Way.

For more information, visit WyattJohnson.com or call Wyatt Johnson Subaru at 931-648-1098.

About Wyatt Johnson Subaru

Wyatt Johnson Subaru is part of the Wyatt Johnson Automotive Group, a leader in the automotive industry, known for its exceptional customer service and community involvement. With decades of experience, Wyatt Johnson continues to grow and serve its customers in Tennessee and beyond.



