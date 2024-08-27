Hudson Automotive Group Announces the Acquisition of Hall Honda of Huntersville Dealership

Hudson Automotive Group, a rapidly expanding auto group in the southeast, announces it has successfully completed the acquisition of Hall Honda of Huntersville.

Hudson Automotive Group, a rapidly expanding automotive group in the southeast region of the United States, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Hall Honda of Huntersville, a Honda dealership near Charlotte. This dealership is the group’s second acquisition in this area, and seventh acquisition in the last 12 months. Under the new ownership, Hall Honda of Huntersville will be rebranded as Honda of Huntersville.

Located in Huntersville, North Carolina, Hall Honda of Huntersville has long been a cornerstone of automotive service for the greater Charlotte area. The dealership offers a comprehensive inventory of more than 150 new Honda models and a selection of quality pre-owned vehicles.

In addition to its impressive vehicle offerings, Hall Honda of Huntersville features a Honda service center designed to provide top-notch maintenance and repairs under a team of experienced Honda-certified technicians. The dealership looks forward to beginning structural renovations within the coming year, featuring a more modern showroom and state-of-the-art service center.

Renowned for its outstanding customer service and dedicated professionalism, the dealership has built a strong reputation within the community. Hudson Automotive Group is dedicated to upholding and enhancing the tradition of exceptional customer care and community involvement that Hall Honda of Huntersville has established. The group’s commitment is to both preserve the high standards of service and to elevate the dealership’s legacy within the Huntersville and Charlotte communities.

“Buying this Honda store made perfect sense for Hudson as it gives us another strong brand in this rapidly growing and affluent Charlotte suburb,” said David Hudson, CEO of Hudson Automotive Group. “It was a pleasure working with the expert Presidio and MileOne teams to get this deal across the finish line.”

“We are excited to build on Hudson Automotive’s already strong ties to the exceptional Honda brand,” said Jonathan Burnham, Hudson’s vice president of corporate development. “Our group’s biggest brand concentration is with Honda, and this is our 10th store representing the brand. The expertise demonstrated by the Presidio team in executing this deal was top notch.”

About Hudson Automotive Group

Established in 1948 as a single dealership in Providence, Kentucky, Hudson Automotive Group is now headquartered near Charleston, South Carolina and encompasses over 50 dealerships across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Louisiana, Kentucky, Alabama, and Tennessee. Representing an impressive lineup of popular and reliable brands, including Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Volvo, Kia, Mazda, Ford, Lincoln, Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, FIAT, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Subaru, and Volkswagen, the primary goal of the group is to effectively meet each customer’s automotive needs in sales, financing, service, and parts. The group’s continued expansion underscores an unwavering commitment to delivering the best possible automotive shopping experience and service to each community that it serves.

For additional information about Hudson Automotive Group and to learn more about the 50-plus dealerships, visit the website at www.hudsonauto.com.

