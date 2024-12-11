Phil Collins Reflects on Life and Drumming in New Drumeo Documentary

Pictured, left to right: Brandon Toews, Nic Collins, Phil Collins Pictured: Legendary drummer, Phil Collins Pictured: Phil and son Nic with 'Face Value', the debut solo studio album by English drummer and musician Phil Collins

“Phil Collins: Drummer First” set to premiere on December 18th

Collaborating with Nic and Phil has been an extraordinary experience. Our goal was to create a film that celebrates Phil’s drumming legacy and inspires drummers and music enthusiasts worldwide.” — Brandon Toews

ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drumeo , the premier online drum education platform, is proud to announce the release of its latest documentary, “Phil Collins: Drummer First,” set to premiere on December 18th. For the first time on film, Phil takes us on a journey through his life and career from a drumming perspective—from his early days behind the kit to his groundbreaking work with Genesis and his celebrated solo career, from his time with the jazz-fusion group Brand X to composing for Disney’s Tarzan, forming his own big band, and ultimately passing the torch to Nic during the final Genesis and Phil Collins tours.Written and directed by Drumeo’s Content Director, Brandon Toews, with the help of Nic Collins, Phil’s son, the documentary offers a rare and personal glimpse into the life and legacy of a true drumming icon. Phil’s story is one of passion, perseverance, and sacrifice—a testament to the power of giving everything you have for what you love."Over the last three years, I've been working with the Drumeo team on a documentary about Phil Collins – one of my drumming heroes," said Toews. "I spent a few days in Switzerland with Phil and his son, Nic Collins, and we filmed a series of brand-new interviews shortly after Phil and Genesis officially retired. After many twists and turns and conducting interviews with over 100 musicians about Phil, I’m excited to finally announce the release of Phil Collins: Drummer First – the first documentary about Phil Collins told from a drummer’s perspective."Join the global music community in celebrating the legacy of Phil Collins and his unparalleled impact on music on December 18, 2024, on Drumeo's YouTube channel.To commemorate the release, Drumeo is available for press engagements:Interview availability is flexible, with options for remote or in-person sessions depending on timing and location.About DrumeoDrumeo is the leading online platform dedicated to drum education, offering lessons from world-renowned drummers and educators to students worldwide.

Official Trailer for Phil Collins: Drummer First

