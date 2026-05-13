SABIAN Adds 90-Day Drumeo Memberships to Cymbal Packs Worldwide
All SABIAN cymbal packs will include a redemption card for drummers to join the over 100,000 students on the Musora App
SABIAN and Musora team up to include 90 days of Drumeo access with any SABIAN cymbal pack, helping drummers keep playing longer.
Rather than treating education as a separate step, this value-add is built directly into the product experience. Drummers open the box, set up their cymbals, and can start learning immediately, with structured lessons, artist-led instruction, and real-world musical guidance.
The partnership is also rooted in shared history. Both SABIAN and Musora are Canadian companies with a long-standing commitment to musicianship, craftsmanship, and community.
“For me, this one is personal,” said Dave Atkinson, VP of Partnerships at Musora. “The first cymbals I ever owned were SABIANs. They were what I learned on. When I later found out SABIAN was a Canadian company, like Musora, it honestly made me love them even more. Getting to work together now, and to put learning directly into the hands of drummers worldwide, feels incredibly full-circle.”
The 90-day membership unlocks Musora’s full learning ecosystem, including Drumeo, Pianote, Guitareo, Singeo, PlayBass, and an expanding library of songs and play-along content. Together, these platforms support musicians at every stage, from first hits to lifelong playing.
Musora’s learning platform, YouTube content, and social channels reach millions of musicians globally, combining long-form education, short-form inspiration, and community support. The collaboration with SABIAN reflects a shared belief that access to the right tools, instruments, and guidance is critical to keeping musicians engaged for life.
The 90-day Drumeo membership will be included in any SABIAN cymbal packs sold internationally, with availability varying by region and retailer.
For more information about SABIAN and its products, visit sabian.com.
For more information about Musora and its education platforms, visit musora.com.
About SABIAN
Founded in Canada, SABIAN is one of the world’s leading cymbal manufacturers, trusted by drummers across genres for its craftsmanship, innovation, and sound.
About Musora
Musora is a Canadian-founded global music education company behind Drumeo, Pianote, Guitareo, Singeo, and PlayBass, helping musicians learn, play, and stay inspired.
Jared Milligan
Musora Media Inc.
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SABIAN x Drumeo - Helping Drummers Keep Playing After the First Hit
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