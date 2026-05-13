SABIAN Adds 90-Day Drumeo Memberships to Cymbal Packs Worldwide

SABIAN & Drumeo partner to offer 90-day Drumeo memberships with purchase of any SABIAN cymbal pack All SABIAN cymbal packs will include a redemption card for drummers to join the over 100,000 students on the Musora App The SABIAN AAX 5 Piece Cymbal Pack - built for drummers who need clarity, shimmer and cut across pop, rock, worship and heavier styles

SABIAN and Musora team up to include 90 days of Drumeo access with any SABIAN cymbal pack, helping drummers keep playing longer.

This is about meeting drummers where they are. Great instruments inspire people to play. Great education helps them keep going. Bringing those two things together just makes sense.” — Stacey Montgomery-Clark, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing, SABIAN

ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabian Ltd. has announced a new global value-add for drummers: Starting now, all SABIAN cymbal packs will include 90 days of complimentary access to Drumeo on Musora, the music lessons app, giving players immediate access to high-quality music education alongside their new gear.Rather than treating education as a separate step, this value-add is built directly into the product experience. Drummers open the box, set up their cymbals, and can start learning immediately, with structured lessons, artist-led instruction, and real-world musical guidance.The partnership is also rooted in shared history. Both SABIAN and Musora are Canadian companies with a long-standing commitment to musicianship, craftsmanship, and community.“For me, this one is personal,” said Dave Atkinson, VP of Partnerships at Musora. “The first cymbals I ever owned were SABIANs. They were what I learned on. When I later found out SABIAN was a Canadian company, like Musora, it honestly made me love them even more. Getting to work together now, and to put learning directly into the hands of drummers worldwide, feels incredibly full-circle.”The 90-day membership unlocks Musora’s full learning ecosystem, including Drumeo, Pianote, Guitareo, Singeo, PlayBass, and an expanding library of songs and play-along content. Together, these platforms support musicians at every stage, from first hits to lifelong playing.Musora’s learning platform, YouTube content, and social channels reach millions of musicians globally, combining long-form education, short-form inspiration, and community support. The collaboration with SABIAN reflects a shared belief that access to the right tools, instruments, and guidance is critical to keeping musicians engaged for life.The 90-day Drumeo membership will be included in any SABIAN cymbal packs sold internationally, with availability varying by region and retailer.For more information about SABIAN and its products, visit sabian.com For more information about Musora and its education platforms, visit musora.com About SABIANFounded in Canada, SABIAN is one of the world’s leading cymbal manufacturers, trusted by drummers across genres for its craftsmanship, innovation, and sound.About MusoraMusora is a Canadian-founded global music education company behind Drumeo, Pianote, Guitareo, Singeo, and PlayBass, helping musicians learn, play, and stay inspired.

SABIAN x Drumeo - Helping Drummers Keep Playing After the First Hit

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