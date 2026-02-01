From Viral Virtuosos to Global Icons: Drumeo Reveals the Winners of the 2025 Drumeo Awards

Celebrating its 5th Year, the Drumeo Awards Celebrates Excellence in Drumming

Featuring II of Sleep Token, Travis Barker, Chad Smith, Danny Carey, Mike Portnoy, and Bill Ward among this year’s honorees

From legendary innovators to the creators defining the next generation, the Drumeo Awards celebrate artists who move the instrument and the culture forward.” — Drumeo

ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drumeo , the world’s largest online drumming education platform, has announced the winners of the 2025 Drumeo Awards, celebrating the artists who defined modern drumming across performance, recording, genre mastery, and digital influence.The winners were unveiled during a live global broadcast on January 31, 2026, recognizing drummers who continue to push the instrument forward both onstage and online. Now in its fifth year, the Drumeo Awards have become a benchmark for excellence within the global drumming community.II of Sleep Token emerged as one of the most celebrated artists of the night, earning Drummer of the Year, Metal Drummer of the Year, and Drum Recording of the Year for Even In Arcadia. The awards also spotlighted defining performances, including Drum Performance of the Year, shared by Travis Barker, Chad Smith, and Danny Carey, three of the most influential drummers of their generation.The 2026 awards reflected the evolving face of drumming culture, recognizing not only traditional genre excellence but also the creators reshaping how drumming is discovered and shared online.2026 Drumeo Awards Winners• Drummer of the Year: II (Sleep Token)• Drum Recording of the Year: II (Sleep Token) – Even In Arcadia• Drum Performance of the Year: Travis Barker / Chad Smith / Danny Carey• YouTube Drummer of the Year: 66Samus• Instagram Drummer of the Year: El Estepario Siberiano• TikTok Drummer of the Year: Domino Santantonio• Soul/Funk Drummer of the Year: Nate Smith• R&B/Hip-Hop Drummer of the Year: Devon “Stixx” Taylor• Pop Drummer of the Year: Jamal Moore• Country Drummer of the Year: Cody Ash• Contemporary Drummer of the Year: Tony Royster Jr.• Jazz Drummer of the Year: Jonathan Barber• Progressive Drummer of the Year: Mike Portnoy• Metal Drummer of the Year: II (Sleep Token)• Rock Drummer of the Year: Josh DunLegacy & Achievement Awards• The Louie Bellson Award: Scott Travis• The Viola Smith Award: Terry Bozzio• The Buddy Rich Award: Bill Ward• The Tony Williams Award: Caleb Hayes• The Dom Famularo Award: Ulysses Owens Jr.“These awards represent the full spectrum of modern drumming. From legendary innovators to the creators defining the next generation, the Drumeo Awards celebrate artists who move the instrument and the culture forward.”The Drumeo Awards are voted on by the global drumming community, highlighting the artists who resonate most with players, fans, and educators worldwide.Musora would like to thank its Title Sponsor, Yamaha , for its ongoing support of the Drumeo Awards and drummers around the globe.Thank you goes out as well to our Gold Sponsors: Dixon, Sabian, Alesis, and GretschAnd finally, thank you to our Silver Sponsors: Backbone Drumkeys, and Istanbul AgopWithout their support, the Drumeo Awards would not be possible.

2025 Drumeo Awards Broadcast

