Yamaha and Drumeo Make It Official With Global 90-Day Musora Memberships Included With Select Yamaha Drum Products

ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yamaha and Drumeo, the world’s largest online drum educator, on the Musora platform, announced a global value-add partnership that includes a free 90-day Drumeo membership with the purchase of select Yamaha acoustic and electronic drum products through participating authorized dealers.

For well over a decade, Yamaha has supported Drumeo and Musora, dating back to the earliest iteration of the platform, freedrumlessons.com. From house kits and clinics to artist support and gear that helped power countless lessons and performances, Yamaha has been part of the Drumeo story from the beginning. Over the last four years, that relationship has expanded even further, with Yamaha serving as the presenting sponsor of the Drumeo Awards.

This new program formalizes what has been true for years: Yamaha and Musora share the same mission: to create more musicians and keep them playing longer.

“Yamaha has believed in Drumeo since the early days, and that belief showed up in real ways, real support, real artists, and real gear that helped us teach millions of drummers,” said Jared Falk, Founder and CEO at Musora Media. “This partnership is not a logo swap. It’s us making the relationship official, and giving drummers something meaningful the moment they open the box.”

With the included 90-day membership, drummers get unlimited access to structured learning paths, step-by-step courses, workout-style lessons, song breakdowns, practice tools, and lessons taught by world-class educators and artists. In addition, the Musora membership includes access to Piano, Guitar, Bass, and Voice lessons.

A first for acoustic drum buyers
As part of this program, Yamaha becomes the first brand to offer 90-day Drumeo memberships with acoustic drum kits worldwide, giving new acoustic drummers an immediate path from setup to real progress.

How to redeem
Customers can scan the QR code on the included redemption card to register and activate their 90-day Drumeo membership. No credit card or registration required.

Qualifying Yamaha products (global)

Acoustic drum kits:
Rydeen
Stage Custom Birch
Stage Custom Hip

Electronic drum kits and EAD
DTX4
DTX6
DTX8
DTX10
EAD10
EAD50

Offer availability, dates, and exact redemption steps may vary by region and participating authorized dealers. Terms and conditions apply.

About Drumeo (Musora Media)
Drumeo is the world’s largest online drum education platform, helping drummers of all levels learn faster with structured lessons, guided practice tools, and a global community. Drumeo is part of Musora Media’s family of music education brands.

About Yamaha Drums
Yamaha has set the standard in drum craftsmanship and innovation for decades, building instruments trusted by beginners, educators, touring professionals, and the world’s most respected artists.

Jared Milligan
Musora Media Inc.
+1 604-855-7605
