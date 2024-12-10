SEK 14 million in humanitarian support to the ICRC’s efforts in Syria

SWEDEN, December 10 - Published 10 December 2024

Two thirds of Syria’s population – almost 17 million people – are in need of humanitarian support. The Swedish Government is now allocating an additional SEK 14 million in support to the efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Syria.

“The humanitarian situation in Syria is, and has long been, severe. In light of the humanitarian situation in the country, the Government is allocating an additional SEK 14 million to the ICRC’s efforts in Syria. This support will contribute to the ICRC’s efforts for people recently released from prison and who wish to reunite with their families. The allocation to the ICRC’s efforts in Syria will also contribute to improving access to 39 health clinics in Syria and foodstuffs, and providing shelter,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa. In addition to substantial core support to humanitarian actors operating in Syria – such as the UN World Food Programme (WFP), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the ICRC – Sweden has contributed SEK 218 million so far in 2024 in humanitarian support to alleviate suffering among the Syrian population.

