Gov. Gavin Newsom touts controversial water projects as defense against climate change

Gov. Gavin Newsom touted his administration’s plans Tuesday to build the first reservoir in decades in Northern California as the solution to maintaining the state’s water supply as extreme weather becomes a more regular occurrence. The governor argued the planned water storage project is critical to maintaining supply as drought becomes more common.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.