Gov. Gavin Newsom touts controversial water projects as defense against climate change

Gov. Gavin Newsom touted his administration’s plans Tuesday to build the first reservoir in decades in Northern California as the solution to maintaining the state’s water supply as extreme weather becomes a more regular occurrence. The governor argued the planned water storage project is critical to maintaining supply as drought becomes more common.

