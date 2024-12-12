Tide Craft Boats Joins Forces with Mercury Marine as Official OEM, Offering Expanded Outboard Options

Elevating your boating experience—Tide Craft Boats, now offering Mercury Marine outboard engines, delivering quality and performance without the wait Showcasing the Catalina 13: a perfect blend of luxury and functionality. Experience unmatched performance and style on every shore.

Now Offering Mercury Marine Outboard Options from 20hp-90hp

It’s exciting to offer our customers more options and to align with the trusted reputation of the Mercury Marine brand.” — Amanda Larson- President Tide Craft Boats

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Craft Boats , a leader in premium yacht tenders and recreational boats, is proud to announce its collaboration with Mercury Marine as an official OEM. This status allows Tide Craft Boats to offer Mercury Marine’s full line of high-performance outboard engines, ranging from 20HP to 90HP, across its entire fleet, giving customers expanded options and enhanced performance."It’s exciting to offer our customers more options and to align with the trusted reputation of the Mercury Marine brand,” said Amanda Larson, President of Tide Craft Boats.Starting immediately, customers will have the ability to choose Mercury engines for their Tide Craft Boats, providing the flexibility to customize their tender or recreational boat to suit their specific needs. Whether for smooth coastal cruising, navigating marinas and bays, or enjoying a day on the lake, Tide Craft Boats paired with Mercury engines ensure unmatched reliability, power, and performance.This partnership also enhances Tide Craft’s commitment to delivering a seamless, high-quality experience. By offering Mercury Marine engines, Tide Craft can expand its inventory and eliminate long wait times, ensuring customers receive the best boats and features without delay.About Tide Craft BoatsTide Craft Boats, based in Scottsdale, AZ, is dedicated to creating versatile and luxurious boats that combine quality and performance. With over 35 years of experience in the boating industry, Tide Craft stands out with a direct-to-consumer approach, ensuring customers receive exceptional service and value. Known for blending craftsmanship, innovation, and style, Tide Craft’s mission is to deliver a seamless boating experience for every adventure.About Mercury MarineMercury Marine is a world leader in marine propulsion systems, known for delivering reliable, innovative, and high-performing engines. Their commitment to quality and technology makes Mercury Marine a trusted choice for boaters worldwide.For more information about Tide Craft Boats and the Mercury Marine engine options, visit www.tidecraftboats.com or email sales@tidecraftboats.com

