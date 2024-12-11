Meta Joins, KnownHost Renews as Gold Sponsor Members of AlmaLinux OS Foundation

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that Meta has joined as a new gold sponsor member and that KnownHost has renewed their gold-level sponsorship of the foundation.KnownHost, a gold sponsor member for the second year in a row, was founded in 2006 and is a premium hosting service with customers in more than 150 countries. The company’s singular mission is to provide high-quality, fully managed hosting services backed by personalized, comprehensive, and impeccable service that blows customers away. KnownHost's operations are anchored in strategically located data centers in Seattle, Atlanta and Amsterdam. These facilities are integrated into a robust global network infrastructure, ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity for clients worldwide.“AlmaLinux embodies the spirit of collaboration and innovation as well as the values we hold dear at KnownHost," said Daniel Pearson, CEO at KnownHost. "We’re proud to support its mission of delivering a forever-free enterprise Linux distribution to the world."“Not only are we pleased to continue to receive enduring support from long-time sponsor members such as KnowHost, but we’re also excited to get support from Meta as the newest gold-level sponsor,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “The consistent support of new and existing members proves that many of the world’s leading companies continue to see the importance of supporting open source projects that the world relies on.”About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.