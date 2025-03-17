AlmaLinux OS Foundation Chair To Speak At CloudFest 2025

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards AlmaLinux OS, the free and community-governed open source enterprise linux distribution, today announced that board chair benny Vasquez is scheduled to present two talks at CloudFest 2025, the world's largest cloud industry event, taking place in Europa-Park, Germany.At 3:05 p.m. (CET) on Tuesday, March 18 on The Ring Stage (Dome), Vasquez will present “AlmaLinux: Choosing Stability Over Drama Every Time.“ In her talk, Vazquez will outline why the foundation chose the path of stability over drama and how it has been quietly serving the world with a rock-solid operating system, a welcoming community, and a non-profit focused on longevity. For more information visit: https://www.cloudfest.com/agenda#/talk?id=74760 Additionally, at 11:15 a.m. (CET) on Wednesday, March 19 at Bar Camp Tomi Ungerer, Vasquez is slated to deliver a talk titled “Showing up - Your Responsibility for Keeping Open Source Free.” She will discuss how passionate contributors in open source can have equally engaging, but often opposing approaches to the structures around an open source project. No matter the structure, the community must show up in force to help keep the projects that are collectively valued on the right path. Join the discussion on how to engage and support open source projects, and how to ensure ongoing benefits through collaborative contributions.For more information, visit: https://www.cloudfest.com/agenda#/talk?id=75525 The AlmaLinux OS Foundation will also exhibit at CloudFest 2025. Visit booth #Z24 in the Dome to learn more, chat with the team, and explore opportunities for collaboration.For detailed information on CloudFest 2025, visit: https://www.cloudfest.com About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 280 mirrors, AlmaLinux is 1:1 binary compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Steam CentOS and powers projects for governments, the defense sector and scientific research institutions as well as numerous business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. AlmaLinux OS Foundation sponsors include AMD, CloudLinux, Codenotary, Black Host, and WebPros. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org

