AlmaLinux OS Foundation Announces Return of Silver Sponsor Members for 2025

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced the renewal of two silver sponsor members: CERN the European Organization for Nuclear Research and Hawk Host, Inc.CERN ( https://home.cern/ CERN, based across the Franco-Swiss border, operates the largest particle physics laboratory in the world. Fostering genuine collaboration between countries, universities, and scientists, driven not by profit margins, but by a commitment to create and share knowledge, CERN works to provide the particle accelerators and other infrastructure needed for high-energy physics research."Science thrives on collaboration, and so does open-source," said Arne Wiebalck, head of the Compute and Devices Group at CERN. "CERN’s research pushes the boundaries of human knowledge, and the tools we rely on must meet those high standards. AlmaLinux embodies the community-driven innovation that fuels breakthroughs at CERN, and we're happy to continue our partnership. AlmaLinux's openness and flexibility, combined with its seamless compatibility with the Enterprise Linux ecosystem, make it an essential part of our IT infrastructure."Hawk Host, Inc. ( https://www.hawkhost.com/ Hawk Host offers high-quality cloud web hosting, reseller hosting, semi-dedicated hosting, and cloud computers at an affordable price and with 24/7/365 support. The company was founded in 2004 and has since expanded its hosting network to seven international locations, including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, Hong Kong and Toronto. Hawk Host leverages its team's extensive knowledge of web hosting and cloud technologies to provide a performant and reliable hosting environment for all your website needs."Hawk Host is excited to continue our sponsorship and collaboration with AlmaLinux," said Tony Baird, CEO at Hawk Host. "Especially in the last year, we have seen a significant increase in the number of AlmaLinux installs on our network, so we see first hand its continued growth and importance within the Linux community. We know the entire organization and people behind AlmaLinux will continue ensuring it's an OS we can be confident to use, and even prouder to support."“AlmaLinux continues to flourish with wide-ranging support from renowned organizations like CERN, and we thank all of our ongoing sponsor members that make our operations and improvements possible,” said Jesse Asklund, an AlmaLinux OS Foundation board member. “Hawk Host’s continual support, both as a sponsor and as an active contributor across the organization, also stands as a testament to the notable outcomes associated with a web hosting company being closely involved in the foundation.”About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 280 mirrors, AlmaLinux is 1:1 binary compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Steam CentOS and powers projects for governments, the defense sector and scientific research institutions as well as numerous business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. AlmaLinux OS Foundation sponsors include AMD, CloudLinux, Codenotary, Black Host, and WebPros. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

