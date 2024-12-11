U.S. Chamber Statement on McFerran Nomination to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB)

WASHINGTON D.C. — In response to the Senate's vote to reject Lauren McFerran's nomination to Chair the National Labor Relations Board, U.S. Chamber Senior Vice President of Employment Policy Glenn Spencer issued the following statement:

"We congratulate the Senate for rejecting the nomination of Lauren McFerran for another term as Chair of the NLRB. McFerran's tenure was characterized by contentious decisions and legal challenges that have drained agency resources and overturned established legal precedents. The NLRB should be focused on promoting fairness, not tipping the scale in favor of a select few in organized labor at the expense of workers and businesses alike."