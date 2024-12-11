West Virginia Department of Human Services Shares End of Year Successes in Child Welfare





The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Social Services (BSS) is proud to highlight key accomplishments and progress in child welfare over the past year. These milestones demonstrate the Department’s commitment to ensuring the safety, stability, and well-being of West Virginia’s children and families.

“These achievements reflect this Department’s dedication to building a brighter future for West Virginia’s children and families,” said Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “By fostering innovation, strengthening partnerships, and focusing on the well-being of those we serve, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of our most vulnerable residents.”

Prioritizing Family and Community-Based Care: Over the past decade, DoHS has made significant strides in reducing the reliance on residential treatment for children in State custody. The percentage of children in residential care has decreased from 24% to 14%, with a 16% overall reduction in the number of children placed in such settings. Instead, efforts have focused on connecting children with family and community-based care options, ensuring they remain closer to familiar environments.

To support this shift, spending on community-based mental health services has nearly tripled, reflecting a long-term investment in locally accessible support for children and families.

Strengthening the Child Welfare Workforce: DoHS has made substantial progress in addressing workforce challenges within Child Protective Services (CPS) and Youth Services (YS). Since early 2023, the vacancy rate for these critical positions has dropped from 31% to 11.7%, and the turnover rate has improved from 34.1% to 19.4%. These improvements ensure children receive timely and effective care from experienced professionals.

Additionally, since September of this year, BSS received 300 qualified applicants for CPS positions – a significant increase compared to the same period last year, when only 202 applications were received.

Advancing Mental Health Support for Children: Recognizing the growing need for mental health services, DoHS has expanded resources to connect families with support. Through the “no wrong door” approach of the Assessment Pathway for Children’s Mental Health Services, families can easily access home and community-based services. From January to June 2024, the Pathway received nearly 2,000 referrals, demonstrating its role as a lifeline for families.

The number of children enrolled in West Virginia Wraparound services, a comprehensive program that provides intensive, home-based support, has grown to over 1,600 – nearly double the number in residential treatment. Mobile response services, which expanded in January 2024, now provide immediate crisis support for any child covered by Medicaid. These services are available 24/7 through the HELP4WV Children’s Crisis and Referral Line, which averages 100 calls per month and ensures families receive help within seconds.

Promoting Permanency and Kinship Care: According to the most recent federal data, West Virginia has a far lower rate of maltreatment of children in foster care in comparison to national average and continues to excel in placing children with kinship caregivers. The State also surpasses the national average in achieving permanency for children who have been in State custody for more than a year, a testament to its focus on long-term stability for youth.

Innovative Partnerships and Services: Collaborations with organizations like Aetna Better Health of West Virginia have enhanced access to pediatric psychiatric care and other critical services. Since February 2020, in-state foster care placements have decreased by 17.3%, while out-of-state placements dropped by 1.04%. The Children with Serious Emotional Disorder (CDED) Waiver program has supported nearly 4,000 children to date, with provider numbers doubling since 2020 to meet growing demand. As of October 1, 2024, policy changes were made to support existing providers and encourage new providers.

Additionally, West Virginia has established Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs), a robust system of providers that must provide services to anyone seeking help for a mental health or substance use condition with screening, diagnosis, and risk assessment being one of nine core services for these clinics. West Virginia is the first in the nation to require CCBHCs to serve children and implement critical intensive services for children and adolescents.

Early Intervention and Health Screenings: DoHS remains committed to early intervention through initiatives like HealthCheck, which ensures children meet developmental milestones and access preventative services. From January to June 2024, 93% of children entering State custody received wellness screenings, including mental health evaluations, further demonstrating the Department’s focus on proactive care.

Statewide Foster Care Recruitment: The “West Virginia Needs You Now” statewide foster care campaign has generated 454 inquiries since its launch and drove over 6,400 visits to foster care resources in November alone. This is part of DoHS’s broader effort to ensure every child has a safe and nurturing home.

Commitment to Child Safety: Through its partnership with the National Partnership for Child Safety (NPCS), DoHS is leveraging data-driven tools, such as the Safe Systems Improvement Tool (SSIT), to identify system-wide opportunities for improvement in child safety and maltreatment prevention by contributing to NPCS’s efforts to apply safety science principles and share data among child welfare jurisdictions nationwide.

For more information about DoHS and its child welfare programs, visit humanservices.wv.gov. To view and apply for career opportunities that support West Virginia children and families, click here.

