Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,310 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom proclaims special election for Senate District 36, Assembly District 32

SPECIAL ELECTION PROCLAMATION
BY THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim and order the following:

  1. That a special election shall be held on the 29th day of April 2025, within the 32nd Assembly District of the State, to fill the vacancy of the office of State Assembly Member from said district; and
  2. That a special election shall be held on the 29th day of April 2025, within the 36th Senate District of the State, to fill the vacancy of the office of State Senator from said district resulting from the resignation of Senator Janet Nguyen.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and cause the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 10th day of December 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM
Governor of California

ATTEST:
SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.
Secretary of State

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom proclaims special election for Senate District 36, Assembly District 32

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more