Governor Newsom proclaims special election for Senate District 36, Assembly District 32

SPECIAL ELECTION PROCLAMATION

BY THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim and order the following:

That a special election shall be held on the 29th day of April 2025, within the 32nd Assembly District of the State, to fill the vacancy of the office of State Assembly Member from said district; and That a special election shall be held on the 29th day of April 2025, within the 36th Senate District of the State, to fill the vacancy of the office of State Senator from said district resulting from the resignation of Senator Janet Nguyen.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and cause the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 10th day of December 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State