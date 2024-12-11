Grey/Ven and Artist Mister George Shine at Miami Art Week

Grey/Ven Grey/Ven Hosted Exclusive Party and Unveiled Collaboration with Artist Mister George at Miami Art Week From Left to Right: Grey/Ven CEO Scott Weissman, Artist Mister George Photo Credit: Filbert Kung Grey/Ven Hosted Exclusive Party and Unveiled Collaboration with Artist Mister George at Miami Art Week Photo Credit: Filbert Kung

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grey/Ven celebrated an extraordinary moment to kick off Miami Art Week on Friday, December 7th. The exclusive event marked the launch of the collaboration between the quiet luxury brand and acclaimed artist Mister George. Held at the stunning waterfront villa of Grey/Ven CEO Scott Weissman, the night was a hot blend of fashion, art, and buzz.

The event unveiled a series of Grey/Ven’s signature vegan leather pieces transformed into wearable art by Mister George, who hand painted his iconic abstract face designs on the garments. Known for his vibrant, thought-provoking artistry, Mister George, son of George Nader, businessman and longtime friend of Shakira, and nephew of Gary Nader of the Nader Museum, brought a new dimension of creativity to Grey/Ven's sustainable luxury ethos.

Over 1,000 guests attended, partying into the early morning hours, with the last revelers departing after 5AM. The event was elevated by a three-hour DJ set by BlondsNBoots, who kept the energy high with their eclectic mix. Guests enjoyed sushi crafted by Yasu Tanaka, one of Miami’s most celebrated sushi chefs.

Notable attendees included:

- Dr. Nicholas Perricone (author and skin-care pioneer)

- Fabian Basabe (TV personality and socialite)

- Cuba Gooding Jr. (Academy Award-winning actor)

- Claudine De Niro (luxury travel expert)

- Filbert Kung (celebrity fashion photographer)

- Johnny Bananas (MTV personality)

- Dwight Howard (NBA champion)

- Jason Tartick (entrepreneur and reality TV star from The Bachelor)

- Leo Braudy (reality star from Love Is Blind)

- Brittany Wisniewski (reality star from Love Is Blind)

- Nick Dorka (reality star from Love Is Blind)

The collaboration with Mister George highlights Grey/Ven’s commitment to sustainable innovation. These bespoke vegan leather pieces were the centerpiece of this event that epitomized the synergy between modern luxury and creative expression. At the event Artist Mister George also sold some of his coveted artwork with a portion of the sales being donated to non-profit Model Alliance, an organization that advances workers’ rights in the fashion industry.

For more information on Grey/Ven visit greyven.com and get social @greyven.ltd on IG. For more information on Mister George and his work visit naderartgallery.com.

About Grey/Ven

Grey/Ven is a quiet luxury brand whose vision is to create a one-of-a-kind tonal and monochromatic wardrobe for both women and men. Their timeless and elevated essentials are designed to enhance your confidence, focusing on elegance, comfort and modernism. All their creations are meant to accompany you from day to night, from work to play, from weekdays to weekends. Their palettes incorporate sumptuous neutrals and bold seasonal colors which are treated as capsule collections to offer complete outfits for effortless styling. Grey/Ven invites you to experience everyday luxury in their clothes crafted from all-natural fabrics with a deep commitment to sustainability and ethical production. The brand can be seen on figures like Influencer Montana Tucker, Real Housewives of New York’s Jessel Tank, and Italian Model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. Grey/Ven took the Hamptons by storm this past summer with their opening of their East Hampton Flagship store. Grey/Ven also opened up their second storefront in the West Village, NYC this fall.

About Mister George

Mister Georges is an artist celebrated for his vibrant, abstract face designs that challenge societal norms. As the son of George Nader and nephew of Gary Nader, his artistic lineage runs deep, blending a background in fashion and fine art to create works that are as thought-provoking as they are visually stunning.

