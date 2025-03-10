Acclaimed Eye Surgeon Dr. James Kelly Welcomes Award-Winning Ophthalmologist Dr. Ashley Brissette to Kelly Vision

Kelly Vision Dr. Ashley Brissette Dr. James Kelly and Dr. Ashley Brissette

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Dr. James Kelly, Founder of Kelly Vision, is proud to announce and welcome Ophthalmologist Ashley Brissette MD, MSC, FRCSC to Kelly Vision. With the unveiling of the new, cutting-edge Kelly Vision office and laser center on the Upper East Side, Dr. Ashley Brissette is the perfect addition in the practice’s next chapter. She comes with an abundance of experience and knowledge that compliment what Dr. James Kelly has built, making the two a winning combination.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Ashley Brissette to the Kelly Vision team," shares Dr. James Kelly. "I have always felt that there would come a point where I could extend my mentorship and take on a superb professional to support the expansion of the practice. With that, I am thrilled to introduce Dr. Ashley Brissette. She is both passionate and forward thinking in approach. Her expertise in cataract surgery, vision correction surgery, and dry eye disease undoubtedly make her a fantastic addition, as the practice sets new standards for vision care.”

On top of being an exceptional eye surgeon, Dr. Brissette brings a new angle with dry eye disease treatment expertise to the practice. With her subspecialty training in cataract, refractive and corneal diseases, there will also be a number of new offerings that Kelly Vision patients will now have access to. Dr. Brissette will introduce patients to in office procedures for the treatment of dry eye disease, ocular rosacea and more with options including Lipiflow, Intense Pulsed Light, and Radio Frequency. Beyond these treatments, she will be educating patients on the importance of eye safety at the intersection of skin care, through her brand Daily Practice by Dr. B, the first ophthalmologist-created skin care line for the eye area.

"I feel honored to be joining Dr. Kelly’s team, as I have long admired him as an incredible force in the industry," says Dr. Ashley Brissette. "Dr. Kelly’s commitment to excellence and his modern vision in advancing eye care align perfectly with my approach to medicine and patient care. My philosophy is customized care for all. I work closely with my patients to design a custom surgical plan that will fit their needs in order to give them the best vision possible.”

For some context on the new surgeon addition, Dr. Brissette has been voted as a One To Watch, a Top Female Leader in Ophthalmology and Top 40 Under 40 of Ophthalmologists across the country. She is also an official spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Dr. Brissette is an industry disruptor and developed Daily Practice by Dr. B; a skin care line formulated for the eye area. These ophthalmologist-developed products help to nourish, protect, and rejuvenate the skin around your eyes, addressing concerns like puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines with precision. Every product was meticulously created with eye safety in mind, so one can enjoy the benefits of beautiful eyes without compromise. These products will be available for purchase at the office, offering patients the opportunity to take home an eye care routine that has been carefully curated by an expert they can trust.

Kelly Vision continues to serve as the leading ophthalmology practice in New York City and dedicated to providing the highest level of eye care, offering a range of advanced treatments designed to enhance vision and improve one’s quality of life. To schedule an appointment or learn more about Kelly Vision please visit kellyvisionny.com and follow @kellyvision.ny and @abrissettemd on social media.

About Kelly Vision:

Since founding Kelly Vision in 1998, providing excellence in clinical and surgical care for patients is Dr. Kelly’s top priority. In support of this goal, he became certified in all aspects of refractive surgery, which allows him to offer a full repertoire of surgical and non-surgical options to get the best solution possible for his patient's visual needs. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, Kelly Vision is New York’s trusted choice for vision correction surgery. Dr. Kelly and his team are dedicated to making your vision correction one of the greatest experiences of your life.

About Dr. James Kelly:

Dr. James Kelly, MD is a renowned refractive surgeon specialist and comprehensive ophthalmologist in NYC and the tri state area. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Ophthalmology qualifying in the top 2% nationally. Dr. Kelly is certified in every FDA approved refractive surgery to date, making him the expert of all experts on eye care and vision correction. He was the first surgeon to implant the EVO lens in NYC. He is also the trusted surgeon to many other renowned surgeons, along with talent figures including Jordan Belfort aka The Wolf of Wall Street, Artist Drake Bell, WWE Fighter Logan Paul, ABC’s Jason Tartick, Real Housewife of New Jersey Margaret Josephs, and many more. Dr. Kelly has received a Bachelors of Science degree from Columbia University and a medical degree from Cornell University.

About Dr. Ashley Brissette:

Dr. Brissette is a distinguished ophthalmologist and one of New York City's foremost experts in cataract surgery. Recognized repeatedly as a New York City Super Doctor by both her peers and patients, Dr. Brissette has earned a reputation for unparalleled skill and dedication in her field. With a stellar educational background, Dr. Brissette trained at top institutions, including McGill University, Queen’s University, and Cornell University and is double board-certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. As an official spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Dr. Brissette is frequently sought after by major media outlets for her expert perspective on the latest advancements in ophthalmology. As an active researcher, she is at the forefront of innovation in her field, with her work contributing to cutting-edge surgical techniques and patient outcomes. Recognized as a global leader, Dr. Brissette is regularly invited to lecture at prestigious conferences and symposiums, both nationally and internationally. Her exceptional expertise and leadership make her a highly respected figure in the world of refractive and cataract surgery.

