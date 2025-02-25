Renowned Eye Surgeon Dr. James Kelly Unveils Cutting Edge Vision Center

Kelly Vision Dr. James Kelly MD Kelly Vision Laser Center

Kelly Vision: A Surgeon’s Dream Hub, Driving the Future of Ophthalmic Technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today renowned New York-based Ophthalmologist Dr. James Kelly, recently appointed as the Director of Refractive Surgery Education for Northwell Health, is thrilled to unveil his new cutting-edge Kelly Vision NYC office and laser facility. Located where sophistication meets Manhattan luxury on 60th and Park Avenue, this new wave space is an ode to the artistry and advanced science of the human eye.

"Patients may forget what they hear, but they never forget what they see," shares Dr. James Kelly. "That’s why this space had to be a true reflection of my soul and life’s passion—where the digital world, the solar system, the intricate pathways of the eye, and pure artistry converge. This modern hub embodies that vision. The eye is the most artistic and advanced structure in the human body, and I wanted that to be evident throughout the space. My hope is that this next-generation canvas delivers a ‘wow’ factor, creating an experience that excites patients and keeps them eager to return."

The offerings within this new ophthalmology space and tech hub make this one that the eyecare and tech industries will look to as an aspirational standard. Kelly Vision will continue to provide every service from routine ophthalmology check-ups to the vast variety of vision correction procedures on site. They include LASIK, SMILE, EVO ICL, custom laser, cataract, PRK, pterygium, eye brightening, cross linking, and INTACS for keratoconus. Kelly Vision will bring eye care to an elevated level of prestige with the new machines and enhancements.

The office and laser center features the latest cutting edge technology from Zeiss, present in only a tiny fraction of offices. Dr. Kelly is at the forefront of innovation leveraging these advancements to redefine what’s possible in eye surgical technology.

So many are not aware that wavefront technology, originally adapted from NASA’s methods for mapping the solar system, enhances human vision to its clearest form. The laser center houses the ZEISS VISUMAX, the most precise and accurate femtosecond laser on the market, and the only one capable of performing both LASIK Flaps and SMILE procedures.

Dr. Kelly has also incorporated the Wavelight® EX500 Excimer Laser and the Wavelight® Topolyzer® Vario Diagnostic Device from Alcon into the laser center. These systems represent the most advanced refractive technology available, enabling CONTOURA® Vision procedures in the U.S. This state-of-the-art technology provides unparalleled accuracy by mapping the unique shape of each patient’s eyes, delivering a fully personalized procedure and optimal results.

Another standout feature of this office is its digitally enhanced check-up rooms. Equipped with CheckedUp digital screens, these rooms offer patients an immersive experience—allowing them to visualize the inner workings of their own eyes through digitized video. This cutting-edge approach transforms patient education and represents the future of ophthalmology.

Additionally, the office has expanded its cosmetic offerings with advanced dry eye treatment technology. The LipiFlow system from Johnson & Johnson provides an innovative solution for dry eye relief, further elevating the comprehensive care available to patients. Kelly Vision also introduces OptiLight by Lumenis, the first and only FDA-approved IPL technology specifically designed for managing dry eye disease, offering patients a revolutionary solution that treats the root cause rather than just symptoms. This groundbreaking treatment, supported by over 50 clinical studies, effectively addresses meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) and chronic inflammation.

As mentioned earlier, Dr. Kelly has recently been honored with the prestigious title of Director of Refractive Surgery Education for Northwell Health, the nation’s most esteemed healthcare institution, employing over 180,000 professionals. This recognition brings exciting new programming and a growing patient base that will further enhance the state-of-the-art offerings at Kelly Vision. As part of this expansion, Kelly Vision will now serve as the exclusive laser center for Northwell patients in New York City, creating a dynamic and thriving extended patient network. Additionally, Dr. Kelly will also participate in the fellowship program for Northwell’s aspiring ophthalmologists, mentoring the next generation of eye surgeons while driving innovation through clinical trials of the latest advancements in refractive surgery.

Kelly Vision is now located at 110 East 60th Street, Suite 602, New York, NY. The office is now open for patients at the hours of 9-6pm Monday through Friday. For more information please visit kellyvisionny.com and follow @kellyvision.ny on social media.

About Kelly Vision

Since founding Kelly Vision in 1998, providing excellence in clinical and surgical care for patients is Dr. Kelly’s top priority. In support of this goal, he became certified in all aspects of refractive surgery, which allows him to offer a full repertoire of surgical and non-surgical options to get the best solution possible for his patient's visual needs. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, Kelly Vision is New York’s trusted choice for customized vision correction surgery and care. Dr. Kelly and his team are dedicated to making your vision correction one of the greatest experiences of your life.

About Dr. James Kelly

Dr. James Kelly, MD is a renowned refractive surgeon specialist and comprehensive ophthalmologist in NYC and the tri state area. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Ophthalmology qualifying in the top 2% nationally. Dr. Kelly is certified in every FDA approved refractive surgery to date, making him the expert of all experts on eye care and vision correction. He was the first surgeon to implant the EVO lens in NYC. He is also the trusted surgeon to many other renowned surgeons, along with influential figures including Jordan Belfort aka The Wolf of Wall Street, Artist Drake Bell, WWE Fighter Logan Paul, ABC’s Jason Tartick, Real Housewife of New Jersey Margaret Josephs, and many more. Dr. Kelly has received a Bachelor of Science degree from Columbia University and a medical degree from Cornell University.

