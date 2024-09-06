IWantClones.com Launches: The World’s Largest Premium Cannabis Clone Nursery

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeedsHereNow.com , the premier cannabis seed bank in the United States, is excited to announce the launch of IWantClones.com, a groundbreaking premium cannabis clone nursery offering the largest selection of clones in the world. With more than 200 current strains and plans to expand to 300 selections, IWantClones.com is set to revolutionize the cannabis clone market.IWantClones.com is powered by SeedsHereNow.com, a trusted name in cannabis genetics since 2010 and the longest-running seed bank in the United States. By leveraging its extensive network of breeders and expertise, IWantClones.com delivers unparalleled quality and variety to cannabis enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.“We are thrilled to introduce IWantClones.com to the cannabis community,” said James Bean, founder of SeedsHereNow.com. “As passionate advocates for both hobby growers and commercial cultivators, we understand the critical importance of reliable genetics and exceptional customer service. IWantClones.com embodies these values, offering the widest selection of premium clones while ensuring a seamless growing experience for our customers.“The cannabis clone market is experiencing significant growth, driven by an increasing demand for high-quality clones among both hobbyists and professionals. IWantClones.com meets this demand by providing a diverse array of unique and sought-after strains, ensuring that growers have access to the best genetics available.Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, IWantClones.com is legally able to ship clones to all 50 states. This pivotal legislation allows for safe and discreet shipping of products containing less than 0.3 percent THC, making it easier for cannabis professionals to access top-tier clones from anywhere in the country.“We are excited to bring our expertise in cannabis genetics to the clone market,” continued Bean. “By combining our extensive strain library with our unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, IWantClones.com is poised to become the go-to destination for cannabis enthusiasts and professionals seeking the best possible growing experience.“To celebrate the launch of IWantClones.com, the company is offering exclusive deals for first-time customers, including complimentary sample packs of feminized seeds. Customers can explore the diverse range of strains and take advantage of the convenience of nationwide shipping by visiting www.iwantclones.com

