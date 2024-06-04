Seeds Here Now Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Elev8 Seeds with Exciting Raffle Giveaway
EINPresswire.com/ -- Seeds Here Now, a leading online seed bank, is proud to announce the 10th anniversary of Elev8 Seeds, one of their top-selling seed brands. To celebrate this milestone, Seeds Here Now is hosting a special raffle giveaway for their customers. From now until 11:59 PM PST on June 25th, every pack of Elev8 Seeds purchased at Seeds Here Now will come with a raffle ticket for a chance to win an exclusive prize package.
The raffle drawing will take place on June 26th, and one lucky winner will receive a prize package of Elev8 Seeds merchandise. This is a great opportunity for customers to not only try out Elev8 Seeds but also win some amazing merchandise. The winner will be announced on Seeds Here Now's social media platforms and website.
For the past 10 years, Elev8 Seeds has been a top choice for many cannabis growers, thanks to its high-quality genetics and consistent results. Seeds Here Now is honored to have been a part of Elev8 Seeds' journey and is excited to celebrate this milestone with its customers. The raffle giveaway is just one way for Seeds Here Now to show its appreciation for its customers' support and loyalty.
Seeds Here Now is committed to providing the best selection of top-quality cannabis seeds to their customers. With over 70 breeders and 1,200 strains to choose from, they are a one-stop-shop for all your seed needs. The raffle giveaway for Elev8 Seeds is just one of the many ways Seeds Here Now continues to offer unique and exciting opportunities for its customers. Don't miss out on this chance to win an amazing prize package and celebrate the 10th anniversary of Elev8 Seeds with Seeds Here Now.
For more information on the raffle giveaway and to purchase Elev8 Seeds, visit Seeds Here Now's website. Follow them on social media for updates and announcements on the winner of the raffle. Seeds Here Now and Elev8 Seeds thank their customers for their continued support and look forward to many more years of providing top-quality cannabis seeds.
