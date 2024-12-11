Soutron Global Acquires MINISIS, a Vancouver-based Provider of Archive, Library and Museum Management Software

Soutron Global Logo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global , an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions for corporate libraries and digital archives announces the acquisition of MINISIS, a Vancouver-based provider of archive, library and museum management software. This acquisition enhances Soutron’s position as a global leader in archive, library and information management solutions while expanding its reach into underserved markets.Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron, highlighted the importance of the acquisition for the company’s growth trajectory. “We are thrilled to welcome MINISIS and their talented team to the Soutron family. MINISIS’ innovative library, archive and museum management solutions perfectly complement our own offerings, and together we will be even better positioned to deliver a comprehensive suite of tools for libraries, archives, museums and information centers of all sizes. We’re excited to collaborate with Chris and his team and leverage our combined expertise to drive further growth and innovation in the information management industries we serve.”Christopher Burcsik, Founder of MINISIS, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership. "I am incredibly excited about this new chapter for MINISIS. Partnering with Soutron Global opens up tremendous opportunities for growth and collaboration. I look forward to collaborating closely with the Soutron team as we take our combined expertise to new heights and expand our impact in the global information management landscape."“This transaction is a key milestone for Soutron and underscores the strength of our strategy at Bloom Equity Partners,” said Bart Macdonald, Managing Partner at Bloom Equity Partners, a Soutron Global investment company. “MINISIS is an excellent fit with Soutron’s vision to innovate and lead in the archiving, collections and museum management sub-sector. This acquisition also exemplifies our ability to support our portfolio companies in accelerating their growth and category leadership through targeted, high-impact M&A. We’re excited about the opportunities this investment creates to deliver even greater value to Soutron and MINISIS’ shared client base.”Jay Vasantharajah, Managing Partner at Atlasview Equity Partners, said, “MINISIS unlocks a lot of doors for our platform. It’s a great business that was built with passion for the craft and a high degree of dedication to its clients. We are excited to get MINISIS integrated with Soutron as we continue to execute our buy-and-build strategy.”This acquisition reflects Bloom Equity Partners’ & Atlasview Equity Partners’ commitment to driving value creation. Since acquiring Soutron in 2021, Bloom & Atlasview have supported the company’s significant profitability and double-digit organic growth. Soutron is positioned to continue accelerating its expansion through strategic M&A initiatives.About Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collection libraries, archives, and information hubs. The company is an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions that make knowledge management effective, saving corporations time, effort and money. As a client-driven company with strong, award-winning leadership dedicated to “Managing Library and Digital Archive Transformation," Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives and information hubs around the globe to transform their information management with innovative, flexible and easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success and for over 35 years, we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.About MINISISEstablished in 1975 by the Canadian federal government and privatized in the year 2000, MINISIS Inc. is a leading database management company specializing in secure, long-term collection and archival management. MINISIS serves clients across private, governmental and NGO/educational sectors, with expertise spanning archival, museum and library holdings.About Atlasview Equity PartnersAtlasview Equity Partners is a founder-first private equity firm specializing in acquiring and building businesses in the lower middle market. Atlasview seeks businesses with defensible moats and multiple levers to add significant value to create an asymmetric returns profile. Atlasview works closely with management teams to execute organic and inorganic (M&A) growth initiatives to build businesses into market leaders.About Bloom Equity PartnersBloom Equity is a leading technology-focused private equity firm headquartered in New York City, currently deploying capital from Bloom Equity Partners Fund I. Bloom Equity is leveraging decades of investing and operating experience to rapidly unlock transformational growth and deliver superior returns to its investment partners and management teams. Investing exclusively in lower-middle market software and tech-enabled business services companies, Bloom Equity drives enduring market value by partnering closely with founders and management teams, injecting capital to unlock growth and providing operational resources and expertise to enable meaningful step-change to businesses.

