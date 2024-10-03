RVTV Expands Distribution: Now Available to DIRECTV Streaming Customers

RVTV on DIRECTV

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannella Media DTC is proud to announce the launch of RVTV on DIRECTV , a leader in premium video entertainment and innovation, delivering unparalleled information and entertainment content and experiences to audiences across the nation. This new distribution agreement further extends RVTV’s reach, making its premium recreational vehicle (RV) content accessible to a broader audience without any additional subscription fees.RVTV is dedicated to exploring the vibrant culture of recreational vehicles, delivering content that includes expert reviews, maintenance tips, and breathtaking travel documentaries. With its debut for all customers who stream DIRECTV satellite-free, RVTV strengthens its position as the ultimate destination for RV enthusiasts and adventure seekers.“We are thrilled to bring RVTV to all DIRECTV streaming customers,” said Steve Schachter, SVP of Business Development at Cannella Media. “This partnership allows us to significantly expand our audience, offering more viewers the opportunity to engage with our high-quality RV content. Our commitment to delivering top-tier RV-themed entertainment remains steadfast, and we are excited to share this with DIRECTV’s engaged user base.”DIRECTV offers streaming customers a robust lineup of channels and is committed to delivering engaging content that resonates with passion-driven audiences. The addition of RVTV further enhances the platform’s diverse programming, providing viewers with even more choices for entertainment.“We’re thrilled to share RVTV’s content with our passionate viewers and look forward to driving engagement together,” said Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Sales Officer at DIRECTV Advertising. “This launch advances our mission to not only diversify our content offerings but to also connect advertisers with avid audiences.”RVTV is now available on DIRECTV across all supported streaming devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. To start watching, download the DIRECTV app or visit the DIRECTV website.About RVTV:Created by Cannella Media DTC, RVTV is the premier channel for RV enthusiasts, offering a mix of informative and entertaining content that includes expert reviews, maintenance tips, and travel documentaries. Whether you're an RV aficionado or a curious traveler, RVTV is your go-to source for all things RV.About Cannella Media DTC:Cannella Media DTC is a leader in performance-based marketing, leveraging over $6 billion in proprietary marketplace data to connect brands directly with target audiences through video, digital, and audio advertising. Our approach maximizes ROI and lowers customer acquisition costs for some of the strongest DTC brands.For more information, visit www.rvtv.tv and https://streamtv.directv.com/

