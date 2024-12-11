AUVSI Announces Green UAS Certification for Four Drone Platforms

UAS platforms ​added ​to Green UAS list maintain proof of NDAA compliance.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) today announced that it has granted Green UAS certification to four new uncrewed aerial system (UAS) platforms: Ascent AeroSystems’ Spirit, AgEagle’s Ebee Tac, and Inspired Flight’s IF1200A and IF800 Tomcat. The certifications expand the Green approved list to better meet operational needs for public safety, critical infrastructure, and mapping and survey.

The Green UAS certification process included a review of the platforms’ product and device security, including all components and subcomponents, and enrolls them in the program’s continual monitoring of supply chain risk management.

“The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) ​supports all efforts to raise the overall standard of industry verification. AUVSI’s Green UAS initiative provides certainty as to NDAA compliance and a cyber security standard. ​​ ​​AUVSI’s framework for ​cybersecurity and NDAA supply chain compliance​​ is modeled on DIU‘s approach to Blue UAS,” said ​​David Michelson, Director of DIU’s Autonomy Portfolio. “The goal of DIU’s Blue UAS refresh is to ensure the Blue UAS list is a current, robust roster of policy approved commercial UAS which suit the diverse needs of DoD users. DIU works closely with AUVSI, whose Green UAS certification builds upon Blue UAS to serve the commercial and non-defense drone industry.​ I am enthusiastic to see an industry led program like Green UAS that can give the same level of trust to the commercial sector.​”

Casie Ocaña, Director, Trusted Programs at AUVSI said: "Green UAS certification ensures that non-DOD federal, state, and local agencies and other security-sensitive technology users can continue to access secure, NDAA-compliant drone technology. These additions maintain robust procurement options open while giving agencies the confidence to deploy drones for critical missions. AUVSI and the secure drone industry is committed to meeting the highest standards of supply chain- and cyber-security.”

Ascent AeroSystems cofounder and CEO Peter Fuchs said: “We are pleased to add Green UAS to the Spirit’s certification pedigree. As the only aircraft-grade UAV in its class, the Spirit’s compact, all-weather, coaxial configuration has delivered unmatched operational availability to commercial operators and local, state and federal agencies since 2020. This new certification is further demonstration of our commitment to the manufacturing, cybersecurity, and performance excellence that enables our customers to perform critical missions wherever, and whenever required.”

AgEagle Aerial Systems CEO Bill Irby said: “We are honored to be a company engaged with AUVSI and to work with the association through the Green UAS certification process. The value added to the community through this process is evident.”

Inspired Flight CEO Rick Stollmeyer said: “Inspired Flight is pleased to embrace AUVSI’s Green UAS program, which provides an important certification of NDAA compliance and security.”

In June 2024, AUVSI published a memo outlining procurement guidance and recommendations for federal government agencies; state, local, and tribal government agencies; public safety agencies; and private industry conducting sensitive missions using drones. In April 2024, AUVSI and DIU signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create a process for drone component manufacturers holding Green UAS certification to share their data directly with DIU.

# # #

About Green UAS

In close collaboration with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), AUSI provides Green UAS as a solution to fill the gaps between the Blue UAS Cleared List and drones that meet non-DOD needs. AUVSI’s goal is to assess and certify additional platforms and components beyond those on the Blue UAS list as secure, widening the offering of secure, vetted drones available for procurement by non-DOD agencies.

AUVSI Green UAS helps to secure UAS for the rest of the non-DoD market, to include other federal agencies. Green UAS builds upon DIU’s Blue UAS program, while not precluding the ability of any company that obtains Green UAS certification to also seek out Blue UAS certification.

The Green UAS program mirrors DIU’s Blue UAS requirements for the certification process and also expands upon it, including a Remote Operations and Connectivity assessment that has become increasingly important across use cases. Learn more at AUVSI.org/green-uas.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems, autonomy, and robotics. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil, and commercial markets and across all operational domains. Visit AUVSI.org.

