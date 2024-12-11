Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Welcomes Raymond Jones as Partner in Litigation Practice

To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit www.dbllawyers.com. Raymond Jones, Litigation Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig , a leading law firm renowned for its expertise in intellectual property, corporate transactions, and regulatory matters, is pleased to announce that Raymond Jones has joined the firm as a partner in its litigation practice.With over 25 years of experience, Ray Jones brings a wealth of knowledge in patent, copyright, trademark, trade secret, and other IP litigation. His extensive background includes managing all phases of dispute resolution, from pre-suit investigations to patent appeals. Notably, Ray’s educational and practical expertise in aerospace engineering enhances his ability to serve clients in the aerospace sector, including areas such as aircraft and UAV structural design, control systems, manufacturing, weapons systems, and sensors.Ray’s proficiency extends to computer components, software systems, cybersecurity, and encryption processes. He has represented clients in patent prosecution and inter partes review procedures before the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office. His comprehensive understanding of IP and technology law encompasses mergers and acquisitions, government contracts, IP licensing, and company valuations. This enables him to develop and manage international and domestic IP portfolios, safeguarding research and development investments and commercial products.A former U.S. Navy Commander and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Ray has a deep understanding of Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC) operations. He has advised start-ups and established companies on IP protection strategies under FAR and DFAR government regulations, M&A due diligence, and technology differentiation analyses. Thomas Dunlap , Managing Partner at DBL, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to welcome Ray back to our firm. His extensive experience and unique technical background significantly enhance our ability to serve clients in complex IP matters. Ray’s return underscores our commitment to providing top-tier legal expertise across a broad spectrum of industries.”Ray earned his B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy with Merit and his J.D. from George Mason University Law School with Distinction. He is admitted to practice in Virginia, the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.Ray Jones shared his thoughts on rejoining DBL: “I am excited to return to Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a firm that aligns with my dedication to excellence and client-focused service. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at DBL to deliver innovative solutions that meet our clients’ evolving needs.”Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the legal industry, offering a wide range of services including corporate transactions, data security, employment law, government & regulatory, immigration, litigation, private wealth management, and real estate.###Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we can assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.

