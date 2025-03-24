ALLTECH SERVICES, INC. ACQUIRES HOME SERVICE DOCTORS EXPANDING HOME SERVICE OFFERINGS IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA

Customers Can Expect the same Core Values, Strong Work Ethic, and Exceptional Customer Service

This acquisition strengthens our ability to provide innovative, reliable, and high-quality service while maintaining the personal touch and dedication our customers deserve.”
— Abe Zarou, President, AllTech Services, Inc.
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AllTech Services, Inc., the largest family-owned and operated home services company in the Greater Washington, DC area, has acquired Home Service Doctors, a trusted name in home plumbing and home comfort solutions. This strategic acquisition strengthens AllTech’s position as a premier service provider in the region, expanding its capabilities to better serve homeowners with top-quality home comfort solutions.

“We are beyond excited to welcome the Home Service Doctors’ team into the AllTech family,” said Abe Zarou, President, AllTech Services, Inc. “For years, Home Service Doctors has built a reputation for expertise, trust, and exceptional service—qualities that our customers value and align seamlessly with our own commitment to excellence.”

Zarou continues, “[w]e believe in delivering more than just solutions. We believe in caring for our customers at every step. This acquisition strengthens our ability to provide innovative, reliable, and high-quality service while maintaining the personal touch and dedication our customers deserve. By bringing together two teams that share a passion for serving, we are not just expanding our offerings—we are reinforcing our promise to always put our customers first.”

Home Service Doctors, known for its expertise in plumbing and home comfort solutions, has built a loyal customer base throughout Northern Virginia. As part of the transition, the company’s technicians and staff will integrate into AllTech’s operations, ensuring a seamless experience for existing customers.

“Joining forces with AllTech is an exciting step forward for our team and our customers,” said Randy Baldwin, Founder, Home Service Doctors. “We have always been committed to providing top-tier service, and with AllTech’s resources and expertise, we can take that commitment to the next level. I know our customers will continue to receive the exceptional service they’ve come to expect.”

With this acquisition, AllTech Services, Inc. strengthens its ability to serve a growing customer base while expanding its expertise in plumbing, HVAC, and home services. Customers of both companies can expect uninterrupted service, enhanced offerings, and continued excellence in home comfort solutions.

AllTech Services, Inc.
AllTech Services, Inc. provides heating, air conditioning, plumbing, jetting/drain cleaning, water treatment and water main/sewer line replacements services in the Northern Virginia area. AllTech Services, Inc. operates a highly professional business with an impeccable reputation for keeping their customers satisfied. Their technicians are trained, certified, background screened, and nicest people you will ever have in your home or business. www.alltechservicesinc.com

Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
About

Bow Tie Strategies is an award-winning public relations and event management firm that champions itself on resolving the individual challenges of our clients. We are a full service firm that takes pride in our creativity and responsiveness. When it comes to connecting with critical audiences, our reach stretches from the traditional to the cutting edge. We have been on the ground, at the table and everywhere in between. We believe it is our responsibility to absorb every detail and nuance of your issue and make your cause our own. This approach has enabled us to influence public opinion, gain nationwide media coverage, achieve legislative victories, and ultimately, amplify our clients’ successes beyond what they thought possible. Bow Tie Strategies understands the value of emerging media presence in today's competitive market. Our approach helps brands, from the relatively unknown to the already well-established, break through the clutter. The Bow Tie Philosophy is a proven method.

