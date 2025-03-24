Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Ranked in Virginia Business’ 2025 Best Places to Work in Virginia
This recognition from Virginia Business affirms our commitment to creating an environment where our team can thrive.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce that it has been named by Virginia Business as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Virginia. The awards are held in partnership with Best Companies Group.
— DeAnna Burke, CEO, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Best Places to Work in Virginia identifies, recognizes and honors the best places of employment in Virginia through a two-part research process. The first evaluates each nominated company's workplace policies, practices and demographics, for approximately 25% of the final score. The second part anonymously surveys employees to collect data on their workplace experiences, for the remaining 75% of the evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.
“This recognition from Virginia Business affirms our commitment to creating an environment where our team can thrive,” said DeAnna Burke, CEO. “I believe that exceptional business outcomes come from exceptional people who are challenged and fulfilled by their work. We're always striving to find that balance between working hard and enjoying life. It's not just about putting in hours, it's about making those hours count, both for our clients and for our employees' personal growth.”
Winners will be profiled in the April 2025 issue of Virginia Business. The magazine also will be available online at VirginiaBusiness.com.
"The 2025 Best Places to Work in Virginia know what it takes to create a workplace that results in teamwork and excellence. They put their employees’ welfare first, creating a positive environment for all,” said Richard Foster, associate publisher of Virginia Business. “We at Virginia Business are pleased to join with Best Companies Group in recognizing these outstanding organizations.”
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig – Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing and caring for their clients, not only offering a full array of business and estate legal services but – more importantly – by establishing and investing in long-term relationships with the individuals and businesses which they represent.
